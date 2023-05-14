World Bank Urged to Halt $800m Loan to Nigeria Amid Transparency Concerns

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called upon the World Bank President, David Malpass, to halt the $800m loan disbursement to the Federal Government of Nigeria, pending comprehensive justification from the incoming administration.
SERAP has requested Mr. Malpass and the World Bank to revisit the terms of the purportedly approved $800m loan with the incoming administration to ensure clarity on the intended use of the loan, given the impending end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s term in May 2023.
Earlier in April, the Federal Government announced its plan to use the $800 million loan for ‘palliative subsidy measures.’
Further, President Buhari, last week, sought approval for the World Bank loan from the Senate.
The clarity on whether this request pertains to a new loan or the one disclosed in April remains uncertain.
In a letter dated 13 May 2023, signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the group articulated that the World Bank must uphold its Articles of Agreement when disbursing loans and should not compromise international standards in haste to disburse the $800m loan to the government.
Highlighting the risks of corruption and mismanagement, SERAP advocated for a suspension of the loan disbursement.
The organization expressed concern over the government’s intention to spend the loan with just two weeks left in office and the lack of clarity on the project objectives and purposes for which the loan will be disbursed.
SERAP has warned that the World Bank cannot disregard these significant transparency, accountability, and human rights issues.
They have also threatened legal action if the World Bank does not suspend the disbursement of the loan and implement other recommendations in the letter.
The organization emphasized that the growing debt burden is a human rights issue.
Unsustainable debts will leave little funds to access legally enforceable socio-economic rights for poor and vulnerable Nigerians.
SERAP has also urged the World Bank to insist on transparency and accountability commitments from the incoming government, especially if the loan is to be used to implement the National Social Safety Net Programme (NASSP).
According to the Debt Management Office, Nigeria’s total public debt stock, including external and domestic debts, increased to N46.25 trillion or $103.11 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Editor’s Note
A Call for Accountability: The $800m World Bank Loan
In light of recent developments, the $800m loan that the Federal Government of Nigeria has reportedly secured from the World Bank has come under scrutiny. SERAP, a prominent Nigerian organization, has raised concerns over the loan’s transparency and potential for misuse.
Today, Nigeria faces a critical juncture.
The Buhari administration is at the twilight of its term, and the nation is grappling with a debilitating debt burden.
Amidst these challenges, the Federal Government has announced plans to utilize the $800m loan as part of its ‘subsidy palliative measures,’ targeting 50 million vulnerable Nigerians or 10 million households.
However, the opacity surrounding the loan’s terms and intended use has raised eyebrows.
The World Bank, on its part, is urged to abide by its Articles of Agreement that mandate transparency and accountability in disbursing loans.
The federal government must be held accountable for the funds it receives, especially those intended for the welfare of its citizens.
Failure to do so would jeopardize the intended beneficiaries and further deepen the nation’s debt crisis.
The current state of affairs warrants vigilance from all stakeholders.
The incoming administration must ensure transparent and accountable use of the loan.
It must provide satisfactory explanations for the rationale and intended use of the loan.
The World Bank, as the lending institution, has a fiduciary duty to ensure the funds are utilized for the purposes they were granted, as entrenched in Article 5 of the UN Convention against Corruption.
The implications of the loan disbursement are far-reaching.
If the loan is mismanaged or squandered, the nation’s debt burden, already standing at a staggering N46.25 trillion or $103.11 billion, will further escalate.
This will undermine the nation’s economic stability and the socio-economic rights of its citizens, particularly the poor and vulnerable.
The World Bank and the incoming administration must take decisive steps to ensure that the loan does not become another conduit for corruption.
The World Bank should suspend the disbursement of the loan until the incoming administration provides satisfactory explanations.
This action will powerfully convey that international financial institutions will not be complicit in potential financial mismanagement.
Furthermore, the incoming administration should commit to transparent and accountable use of the loan.
This includes providing detailed information on how the funds are spent, mainly if they are used for the National Social Safety Net Programme (NASSP).
In the face of these challenges, Nigerians must remain vigilant.
They must demand transparency and accountability from their government.
They should also engage constructively with the government and international financial institutions to ensure that loans intended for public welfare are used judiciously.
Did you know?
- The World Bank’s Articles of Agreement state that loans must be used for specific reconstruction or development projects.
- According to the Debt Management Office, Nigeria’s total public debt, including external and domestic debts, increased to N46.25 trillion or $103.11 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- The National Social Safety Net Programme (NASSP) plans to transfer the sum of N5,000 per month to 10.2 million poor and low-income households for six months.
Transparency and accountability in financial management are fundamental to good governance.
At Yohaig NG, we are committed to providing the latest Naija news on important issues affecting our nation.
We encourage our readers to stay informed and engaged. If you have insights or perspectives to share, we welcome you to leave a comment below.