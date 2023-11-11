195 Futa Graduates Achieve First Class Honours

The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), in Ondo State, is celebrating the remarkable achievement of 195 of its students who have graduated with first-class honours. This impressive feat is part of the university’s 33rd convocation ceremony, where 3,491 students will be graduating. The graduating cohort includes 2,295 male and 1,196 female students.
Professor Adenike Oladiji, the Vice Chancellor of FUTA, shared these details, highlighting the academic excellence the institution has nurtured. In addition to the first-class honours, 1,510 students will graduate with second-class honours (upper division), 1,515 with second-class honours (lower division), 254 with third class, and two students with pass degrees.
The university is also set to confer postgraduate diplomas, master’s, and doctoral degrees on 1,806 postgraduate students. This includes 490 Postgraduate Diplomas, 61 Postgraduate Diplomas in Management, 86 Master of Business Administration degrees, 940 Masters Degrees, and 229 Doctorate Degrees.
Miss Oluwanifemi Olajuyigbe, from the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, stands out as the best-graduating student with an impressive cumulative grade point average of 4.93.
Professor Oladiji also mentioned the university’s plans to introduce new academic programmes and its commitment to impacting society with knowledge. FUTA’s global recognition and efforts to keep up with trends in artificial intelligence technology were also highlighted. The university is actively collaborating with institutions worldwide and has introduced visiting professorship and scholar positions to enhance the quality of its training and research.
Editorial
The achievement of 195 first-class graduates at FUTA is a testament to the high standards of education and the commitment to academic excellence in Nigerian universities. At Yohaig NG, we see this as a significant milestone, not just for FUTA but for the Nigerian education sector as a whole.
The diversity in the fields of study and the high number of postgraduate degrees being awarded reflect a growing culture of advanced learning and research in Nigeria. This is crucial for the country’s development, as it fosters innovation and expertise in various fields.
The role of universities like FUTA in driving societal progress through education and research cannot be overstated. Introducing new academic programmes and focusing on areas like artificial intelligence show a forward-thinking approach that aligns with global educational trends.
We commend FUTA for its efforts in maintaining high academic standards and for its contributions to the development of skilled professionals in Nigeria. The success of these graduates is a beacon of hope and an inspiration for future students, demonstrating the potential of Nigerian universities to produce world-class talent.
Did You Know?
- FUTA is renowned for its strong focus on technology and innovation, making it one of Nigeria’s leading universities in science and technology education.
- Ondo State, where FUTA is located, is known for its educational institutions and has been a significant contributor to Nigeria’s academic landscape.
- Electrical and Electronics Engineering, the department of the best-graduating student, is a rapidly evolving field that plays a crucial role in technological advancement globally.
- Nigerian Universities have increasingly been recognized for their contributions to research and development, both nationally and internationally.
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming an essential part of the curriculum in many Nigerian universities, reflecting the global shift towards AI and technology-driven economies.