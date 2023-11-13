20-Year-Old Law Graduate Tops Baze University with Stellar Grades

Morenikeji Adebanjo, a 20-year-old student at Baze University, has achieved the remarkable feat of emerging as the overall best student at the university’s 10th convocation ceremony. Adebanjo, a Law graduate and native of Ogun State, attained a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.81 on a 4.0 scale, outshining 388 undergraduate candidates.
During the convocation ceremony in Abuja, Adebanjo attributed her academic success to a collective effort involving her lecturers, family, and the institution. She expressed her intention to contribute positively to society, particularly by mentoring undergraduates and using law as an instrument of change.
Oseloka Zikora, a Mass Communication student, also distinguished himself by achieving a perfect 5.0 CGPA in the Master’s programme, among 225 candidates.
Prof. Kathleen Okafor, the acting Vice-Chancellor of Baze University, highlighted the university’s growth, noting an increase in academic programmes from 72 in 2022 to 102 in 2023. This expansion includes 43 undergraduate courses, 41 postgraduate programmes, and 18 Ph.D. programmes.
The convocation also served to honour two notable Nigerians posthumously: the late Justice Mohammed Bello with an Honorary Doctor of Letters, and the late Mrs Maryam Babangida with an Honorary Doctor of Science degree.
Prof. Okafor emphasised the importance of women’s participation in economic regeneration and the need for universities to impart education that is relevant, and ethical, and combats societal issues like poverty and breaches of the rule of law. She encouraged the graduates to pursue self-development and join professional associations to enhance their digital skills.
Roosevelt Ken-Ebeku, another graduate and the Student Union Government President, urged his fellow graduates to apply the values and lessons learned at Baze University to the broader society.
Editorial
The achievements of Morenikeji Adebanjo and Oseloka Zikora at Baze University are not just personal triumphs but also a reflection of the potential and excellence within Nigeria’s youth. Adebanjo’s success as the overall best student in her undergraduate program and Zikora’s perfect score in his Master’s program are testament to their hard work, dedication, and the support of their academic environment.
Their stories highlight the importance of nurturing talent and providing quality education. Educational institutions in Nigeria must create environments that foster academic excellence and personal growth. This includes offering a curriculum that is both challenging and relevant, providing access to resources, and encouraging mentorship and guidance from faculty members.
The role of women in academia and their contribution to societal development, as emphasised by Prof. Okafor, cannot be overstated. Encouraging female participation in all fields, especially in higher education and leadership roles, is essential for achieving gender equality and economic growth.
The success of these young individuals should serve as an inspiration to other students and a reminder to educational institutions and policymakers of the importance of investing in education. By doing so, we can ensure that the future leaders of Nigeria are well-equipped to face the challenges of the modern world and contribute positively to society.
Did You Know?
- Baze University, located in Abuja, Nigeria, was established in 2011 and has quickly become known for its high academic standards and state-of-the-art facilities.
- Nigeria’s higher education system is one of the largest in Africa, with a diverse range of universities offering various undergraduate and postgraduate programs.
- Law and Mass Communication are among the most sought-after courses in Nigerian universities, reflecting the country’s growing focus on legal studies and media.
- The concept of valedictorian, as seen in Adebanjo’s achievement, is a tradition in many universities worldwide, recognising the students with the highest academic achievements in their graduating class.
- Nigerian universities have been increasingly focusing on research and innovation, contributing significantly to various fields and helping to solve local and global challenges.