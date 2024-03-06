251 Achieve First Class in Bar Exams, 888 Fail

In the November 2023 bar examination conducted by the Nigerian Law School, 888 candidates could not meet the required standards, contrasting sharply with the 4,412 who emerged successfully from a cohort of 5,300 examinees. Among those who passed, 251 distinguished themselves by attaining first-class honours, marking a significant achievement both for the individuals and the institution.
Prof. Isa Hayatu Chiroma, the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, announced these results during the Call to Bar ceremony in Abuja. He expressed pride in the exceptional performance, noting it as unprecedented and indicative of a promising future for the legal profession in Nigeria. The success rate of 83.3% on the final bar exams reflects the rigorous training and dedication of both students and faculty.
However, amidst these celebrations, the judiciary finds itself at a crossroads, as articulated by the Chairperson of the Body of Benchers, retired Justice Mary Peter-Odili. She expressed concern over the declining public confidence in the legal system, exacerbated by conflicting court judgments and a lack of discipline among legal practitioners. To address these issues, the Body of Benchers has formed a committee to propose solutions to restore the judiciary’s integrity and operational coherence.
Justice Peter-Odili’s message to the new inductees into the legal profession was clear: uphold the highest ethical standards, avoid corruption, and contribute positively to the judiciary’s image. This call to action comes at a pivotal time when the Supreme Court is fully staffed, and judicial welfare is receiving increased attention, signalling a period of challenge and opportunity for Nigeria’s legal system.
Chief Rotimi Amaechi, a former Governor of Rivers State and immediate-past Minister of Transportation is notable among the new legal practitioners. He demonstrates the diverse backgrounds and career trajectories of those entering the legal profession.
The latest bar examination results present a bittersweet tableau of Nigeria’s legal education landscape. While the high number of successful candidates, including an impressive count of 251 first-class honours, is commendable, the failure of 888 aspiring lawyers cannot be overlooked. This scenario underscores the imperative for continuous improvement in legal education and training, ensuring that all candidates are well-prepared to navigate the complexities of the legal profession.
Justice Mary Peter-Odili highlighted that the judiciary faces challenges, with dwindling public trust and internal discord marking a turbulent period. The conflicting judgments and perceived indiscipline within the legal fraternity undermine the judiciary’s credibility and threaten the very fabric of justice and equity it seeks to uphold.
As we welcome the new entrants to the bar, it is crucial to remember that their journey is just beginning. The legal profession demands integrity, diligence, and a commitment to justice. Justice Peter-Odili’s issues serve as a sobering reminder of the responsibilities of these new lawyers. They are entering a profession at a critical juncture, requiring legal understanding and a steadfast commitment to ethical practice and reform.
The initiative by the Body of Benchers to establish a committee to address the issues plaguing the judiciary is a step in the right direction. However, to effect meaningful change, the legal community must work together. The challenges are significant, but so are the opportunities to reinforce the foundations of Nigeria’s legal system and restore public confidence in the judiciary.
As we celebrate the achievements of those who have excelled in their bar examinations, let us also commit to supporting those who failed this time around. The path to becoming a lawyer is fraught with challenges, but perseverance, continuous learning, and a commitment to ethical practice will pave the way to success. The legal profession’s future in Nigeria depends on the ability of its members, old and new, to adapt, evolve, and uphold the highest standards of justice and professionalism.
