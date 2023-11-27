32 New Educational Institutions Proposed in Nigerian Legislature

The Nigerian Senate and House of Representatives are currently considering no fewer than 32 bills for the establishment of new universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education. This development has emerged since the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, as revealed by an investigation by Yohaig NG. However, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other experts have cautioned the government against creating new institutions without adequately funding the existing ones.
Nigeria currently boasts 52 federal universities, according to official data from the National Universities Commission. The country also has 63 state universities and 147 private universities. The National Board for Technical Education reports 40 federal polytechnics, 49 state-owned, and 76 private polytechnics. Additionally, there are 70 federal and state-owned colleges of health, along with 17 private ones. The National Commission for Colleges of Education records a total of 219 colleges of education in Nigeria.
The Speaker of the House of Representatives has been at the forefront of this push, advocating for the establishment of the Federal University of Technology in Kaduna, which had its first reading on July 6, 2023. Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu has proposed the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences in Bende, Abia State. Other proposed institutions include the Federal University of Information and Communications Technology in Lagos Island and the Federal University of Agriculture in Ute Okpa, Delta State.
ASUU Chairman at the Federal University of Minna, Prof. Gbolahan Bolarin, criticized the move, calling it a case of misplaced priorities. He argued that the focus should be on sustaining existing institutions rather than creating new ones, which would only add to the nation’s challenges. Ayodamola Oluwatoyin, Programme Director of Reform Education Nigeria, also expressed concern, suggesting that the lawmakers are using education to score political points rather than addressing the real issues facing the sector.
Editorial
The recent push by Nigerian lawmakers to establish 32 new educational institutions raises critical questions about the priorities and strategies of our educational policy. While the intent to expand educational opportunities is commendable, the approach seems to overlook the pressing needs of existing institutions struggling for survival.
We advocate for a more balanced approach to educational development in Nigeria. The focus should not solely be on the number of institutions but also the quality of education they provide. The current situation, where existing universities and colleges are grappling with underfunding, infrastructural decay, and staffing challenges, calls for immediate attention and action.
The government’s role in education should extend beyond merely establishing new institutions. It should encompass a comprehensive strategy that includes adequate funding, infrastructural development, and capacity building for existing educational facilities. This approach would ensure that the quality of education keeps pace with the increasing number of institutions.
The decision to establish new institutions should be based on thorough research and analysis, considering factors like geographical needs, specialization areas, and employment prospects for graduates. Education is a critical tool for national development, and its planning should be strategic, thoughtful, and aligned with the nation’s broader developmental goals.
While the expansion of educational infrastructure is important, it should not come at the expense of the quality and sustainability of existing institutions. A holistic and well-thought-out educational policy is crucial for the development of a robust and effective educational system in Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s first university, the University of Ibadan, was founded in 1948 as a college of the University of London before becoming an independent university in 1962.
- The National Open University of Nigeria, established in 1983, is one of the largest in Africa in terms of student numbers.
- Nigeria’s education system includes six years of primary education, three years of junior secondary education, three years of senior secondary education, and four years of tertiary education.
- The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) was established in 2011 to disburse, manage, and monitor education tax to public tertiary institutions in Nigeria.
- Nigeria has one of the largest populations of out-of-school children globally, with UNESCO estimating over 10 million Nigerian children not attending school.