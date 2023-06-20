5,000 Candidates Compete for PTDF Overseas Postgraduate Scholarships

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) has initiated interviews for 5,000 shortlisted applicants for its 2023 overseas postgraduate scholarship scheme.
The candidates are vying for placements in the programme that will send them to universities in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Malaysia, and China for master’s and doctorate programmes in oil and gas-related courses.
Bolanle Kehinde-Abiola, Head of the PTDF scholarship scheme, revealed that the interviews would be conducted across designated centres in the six geopolitical zones in the country. She clarified that the scholarships would be awarded to the three best applicants from each state, with an additional slot for oil and gas-producing states.
The PTDF is a government agency tasked with capacity building for Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.
The programme aims to equip Nigerians with the necessary skills to manage operations in the oil and gas industry.
Editorial
PTDF Scholarships: A Step Towards Building Capacity in the Oil and Gas Sector
The Petroleum Technology Development Fund’s (PTDF) initiative to interview 5,000 applicants for its 2023 overseas postgraduate scholarship scheme is a commendable step towards building capacity in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.
This move will equip Nigerians with the necessary skills to manage operations in the industry and foster international exposure and knowledge exchange.
Critics may argue that such initiatives are insufficient to address the challenges facing the oil and gas sector, including infrastructural deficits, policy inconsistencies, and a lack of local content. While these concerns are valid, it is essential to acknowledge that capacity building is a critical component of the overall strategy to reform the sector.
The PTDF’s scholarship scheme, which sends Nigerian students to top universities in the UK, France, Germany, Malaysia, and China, provides an opportunity for these students to gain global perspectives and best practices, which they can bring back and apply in Nigeria. This, coupled with policy reforms and investments in infrastructure, can significantly enhance the sector’s performance.
However, the success of this initiative hinges on the practical implementation of the scholarship scheme and the subsequent integration of the scholars into the industry upon their return.
Therefore, the PTDF and other stakeholders must ensure that the selection process is transparent and merit-based and that there are mechanisms to absorb these scholars into the industry after their studies.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian government established the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) in 1973 to build capacity for the oil and gas industry.
- The PTDF has sponsored thousands of Nigerians for Master’s and PhD programmes in top universities worldwide.
- The Fund also sponsors research and development projects to resolve specific oil and gas industry challenges.
- The PTDF’s mandate extends to promoting domestic and foreign training in engineering, geology, science, management, and law, among others.
- The PTDF also provides facilities and equipment to aid research and learning in oil and gas-related fields in Nigerian universities.
