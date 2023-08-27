66,055 Pupils Compete for Kwara Secondary School Spots

A record 66,055 primary six pupils have sat for the Common Entrance Examination in Kwara State. The exam is for admission into junior secondary schools for the 2023/2024 academic year.
Peter Amogbonjaye, the Press Secretary for the Ministry of Education, confirmed the peaceful conduct. The exam took place across all 16 local government areas in the state.
Mrs Kemi Adeosun, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, praised the exam’s smooth conduct. She also urged teachers to uphold high educational standards.
Abdukadir Sheu, the director of Curriculum and Assessment, called this year’s exam one of the best. He credited the success to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration.
Adebayo Idowu, an examinee, was satisfied with the exam procedures. He hopes to meet the cut-off mark for his preferred school.
The Permanent Secretary visited several schools to oversee the exam. These included St. Anthony Secondary School and Government High School.
Editorial
The record-breaking number of 66,055 pupils taking the Common Entrance Examination in Kwara State is eye-opening. It highlights the soaring demand for quality education in the region.
While the peaceful conduct of the exam is a positive sign, it raises critical questions. The most pressing is whether the state’s educational infrastructure can handle this influx.
Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration has made commendable strides in education. However, the journey towards educational excellence is far from complete.
The government must act swiftly to expand educational facilities. This includes not just physical infrastructure but also digital platforms for learning.
Teacher training programmes must be intensified. Only well-trained teachers can impart the quality education that Kwara’s youth deserve.
Failure to act now could result in a lost generation. These young minds might be left behind, unable to reach their full potential.
The government’s policy decisions today will shape Kwara State’s future. These decisions must be made wisely and implemented effectively.
Did You Know?
- Kwara State comprises 16 local government areas, each facing unique educational challenges.
- Nigeria has the world’s highest number of out-of-school children, estimated at over 10 million.
- The literacy rate in Nigeria stands at about 62%, well below the global average.
- Kwara State was established on 27 May 1967, making it one of Nigeria’s oldest states.
- ‘Kwara’ originates from the River Niger, a significant part of the state’s economy and culture.