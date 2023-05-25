AAUA Requests Law School Admission Quota Expansion to 150 Students

The Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba–Akoko (AAUA), a tertiary institution owned by the Ondo State, has urged the Council for Legal Education in Nigeria to increase its law school admission quota from 70 to 150 students per session.
This appeal was made by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olugbenga Ige, during the unveiling of the Chief Registrar of the National Industrial Court, Mr Olurotimi Daudu, as the Patron of Akungba Law Clinic under the institution’s Faculty of Law.
The Vice-Chancellor praised the law faculty as one of the best in the country, with sufficient human resources to teach more than the current number allotted to it.
He also requested the patron of the law clinic to use his position as the Chief Registrar of the industrial court to support the increase in the number of students the law school could admit from the institution.
In response, the NIC Chief Registrar expressed gratitude for the honour and promised to support the aspiring lawyers in the school.
The Dean of the Faculty of Law, Mr Olugbenga Oke, added that Daudu mentors the younger lawyers.
He also stated that the university had made significant efforts to ensure that the quota was increased, but to no avail.
Editorial
The call for an increase in the law school admission quota by the Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba–Akoko (AAUA) is a testament to the institution’s commitment to legal education in Nigeria.
It’s a move that reflects not only the university’s confidence in its capacity to provide quality legal education but also its desire to contribute more significantly to the legal profession in the country.
While the Council for Legal Education may have its reasons for maintaining the current quota, it’s essential to consider the potential benefits of increasing the number of law students. More law graduates could mean more legal practitioners to serve the growing needs of Nigerian society.
It could also mean more opportunities for aspiring lawyers who might otherwise be denied the chance to pursue their dreams due to limited admission slots.
However, it’s also crucial to ensure that increasing the number of students does not compromise the quality of legal education.
The Council for Legal Education should therefore consider AAUA’s request in light of these factors and make a decision that best serves the interests of legal education in Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the largest legal systems in Africa, with over 100,000 practising lawyers as of 2020.
- The Council of Legal Education in Nigeria was established in 1962 to ensure the study of law in Nigeria is practical and efficient.
- The Nigerian Law School, under the Council of Legal Education, was established in 1962 and has campuses in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Enugu, Yola, and Bayelsa.
