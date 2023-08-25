ABSU VC Warns Against Drugs, Cultism, Fake News at Matriculation

Professor Onyemachi Ogbulu, the Vice-Chancellor of Abia State University (ABSU) in Uturu, has warned students against engaging in activities such as cultism, drug abuse, and spreading fake news.
The warning came during the university’s 41st Matriculation ceremony. The Vice-Chancellor also emphasised the institution’s zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and exploitation of students.
Students were encouraged to report any incidents directly to his office. Professor Ogbulu urged the newly enrolled students to focus on their studies and uphold good conduct to honour their parents’ sacrifices.
He reiterated the university’s commitment to producing high-quality graduates and advised parents not to force their children into courses they have no passion for.
According to the Vice-Chancellor, the university has admitted 4,546 students across various programmes, including 4,404 regular students, 100 from the Institute for Continuing Education (ICE), and 42 postgraduates.
He also praised Governor Alex Otti for his continued support of the university, particularly in challenging times for education in Nigeria.
Editorial
The Vice-Chancellor’s stern warning is crucial when educational institutions grapple with various challenges, including drug abuse, cultism, and spreading fake news. It is commendable that the leadership of ABSU is taking proactive steps to curb these vices.
However, issuing warnings is just the first step; the real challenge lies in implementing these policies.
The university should consider implementing regular drug tests and monitoring social media to ensure students adhere to the rules. Furthermore, there should be a confidential reporting system where students can report harassment or other issues without fear of reprisal.
Educational programmes should also be part of the curriculum to inform students about the dangers of drug abuse and the legal consequences of spreading fake news.
The role of parents cannot be overstated. They must be actively involved in their children’s education and well-being, ensuring that they make informed choices about their courses and career paths.
The government, too, has a role to play by providing adequate funding and resources to educational institutions to implement these policies.
It’s time for action, not just words. The future of our students and, by extension, our society depends on it.
Did You Know?
- Global Drug Use Among Teens: According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, approximately 5.6% of young people aged 15-16 have used drugs at least once in the past year.
- Dropout Rates and Cultism: Research indicates that students involved in cultism are likelier to drop out of educational institutions.
- The Speed of Fake News: A study by MIT reveals that fake news spreads six times faster on social media platforms than accurate stories.
- Age Group Most Prone to Drug Abuse: The World Health Organization states that drug abuse is most common during the late teens and early twenties, which is the age group of most university students.
- Impact of Drug Abuse on Academic Performance: A study by the Journal of School Health found that students who abuse drugs have lower grades, higher rates of absenteeism, and are more likely to drop out than those who do not.