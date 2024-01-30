Abuja Private School Owners Oppose Minister Wike’s Fee Increase

Private school owners in Abuja are facing a significant hike in operational charges following a decision by the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. The new tax regime, effective from January 2024, will bill each school based on the tuition fees students pay and the number of enrollments. This development was communicated in a memo by Mudi Muhammed, Head of Account, Department of Quality Assurance of the Education Secretariat.
The FCT’s National Association of Private School Owners has vehemently opposed this tax review. In a letter to the Education Secretariat, the association, led by Chairperson Ruqayah Agboola, argued that the tax increase would make education unaffordable for many parents, potentially adding to the number of out-of-school children. The association also highlighted private schools’ financial pressures, including bank loans, unpaid fees, and various levies.
The association has requested a 50% reduction in the existing annual dues to facilitate the recovery of outstanding dues and has expressed a willingness to partner with the Education Secretariat to achieve this. They also plan to write to Minister Wike and inform the Parents-Teachers Association about the new tax.
Editorial:
The proposed hike in operational charges for private schools in Abuja by Minister Nyesom Wike has sparked a crucial debate about the cost of education and its accessibility. The National Association of Private School Owners’ rejection of this increase reflects the broader economic challenges facing educational institutions and parents in Nigeria.
This situation underscores the delicate balance between government revenue generation and the provision of affordable education. While the need for adequate funding for regulatory bodies is understandable, it is essential to consider the impact of such financial decisions on the quality and accessibility of education.
The association’s request for a reduction in annual dues and their willingness to collaborate with the Education Secretariat is a positive step towards finding a middle ground that benefits both the government and educational institutions. Policymakers must engage with stakeholders in the education sector to understand their challenges and work together to find sustainable solutions.
As Nigeria strives to improve its educational standards and reduce the number of out-of-school children, it is imperative to ensure that policies do not inadvertently hinder these goals. The government must carefully consider the long-term implications of tax increases on the education sector and work towards policies that support the growth and development of quality education in the country.
Did You Know?
- Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria, is home to many private schools catering to diverse educational needs.
- Operational charges for schools are essential for regulatory compliance and maintaining educational standards, but they also impact the overall cost of education.
- The decision to increase operational charges can significantly affect the financial sustainability of private schools and the affordability of education for parents.
- The National Association of Private School Owners plays a crucial role in representing the interests of private educational institutions in Nigeria.
- Access to affordable education is a critical factor in reducing the number of out-of-school children and improving the overall educational standards in Nigeria.