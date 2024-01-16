Academic Proposes Combined Culture, Science Courses in Nigerian Varsities

Professor Toyin Falola, a distinguished Professor of History at the University of Texas at Austin, has advocated introducing combined honours programs in culture, science, and economics in Nigerian universities. Delivering the 54th Convocation lecture at the University of Lagos Akoka, titled “Decolonising African Higher Education for Transformational Development,” Falola emphasised the need to overhaul the educational system inherited from colonial rulers primarily designed to serve European political and economic interests.
Falola argued that such interdisciplinary programs would aid in decolonising African universities and equip graduates with a diverse skill set, crucial for transformational development. He proposed that these programs would allow students to integrate knowledge across culture, science, and economics, broadening their perspectives and enhancing their employability in changing job markets.
In addition, Falola recommended using indigenous languages in teaching and interactions among lecturers and students, regardless of their field of study. He believes this approach would further support the educational efforts to decolonise African higher education.
In her welcome address, the Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, highlighted the need for Nigerian universities to shift from their colonial orientation to foster socio-political and economic transformation. She pointed out that the current educational system, based on colonial models, has not driven the necessary development and innovation despite Nigeria’s diverse population and resources.
The convocation ceremonies at UNILAG included the graduation of 17,464 students, with 379 achieving first-class honours. The best-graduating student in Science, David Akanmu from the Faculty of Engineering, achieved a perfect score of 5.00, while Ibrahim Quadri from the Faculty of Management Sciences, with a CGPA of 4.94, was the best in Humanities.
Editorial:
Professor Toyin Falola’s call to introduce combined honours programs in culture, science, and economics at Nigerian universities is a significant step towards redefining higher education in Africa. This proposal is not just an academic suggestion but a clarion call for a fundamental shift in how we perceive and impart education in our continent. The decolonisation of African higher education is a critical process beyond mere curriculum changes; it’s about reorienting our educational system to reflect our realities, values, and aspirations.
Integrating culture, science, and economics in a combined honours program is a visionary approach. It recognises that the challenges of the 21st century require solutions that are not only technologically advanced but also culturally informed and economically viable. Such interdisciplinary programs would prepare students to think critically and creatively and equip them with a holistic understanding of the world around them. This approach is not just about producing job-ready graduates but about nurturing leaders and innovators who can contribute to the transformational development of Africa.
The emphasis on using indigenous languages in university education is another crucial aspect of Falola’s proposal. Language is a carrier of culture and identity. By incorporating indigenous languages into higher education, we preserve our linguistic heritage and empower students to engage with their studies more meaningfully and relatable. This move can bridge the gap between academia and the broader society, making education more accessible and relevant to the masses.
The University of Lagos, under the leadership of Prof Folasade Ogunsola, is poised to play a pivotal role in this educational transformation. The university’s commitment to moving away from a colonial mindset and embracing a curriculum that reflects our unique African identity is commendable. This shift is essential for Nigeria, and indeed Africa, to fully realise its potential in a global context.
Integrating culture, science, and economics in higher education is a bold and necessary step towards decolonising African universities. It is a journey that requires the collective effort of educators, policymakers, and society. As we embark on this path, let us be guided by a vision of an educational system that is not only academically rigorous but also culturally resonant and economically relevant to the needs of our continent.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has over 500 indigenous languages, making it one of the most linguistically diverse countries in the world.
- The University of Lagos, known as UNILAG, was established in 1962 and is one of Nigeria’s most prestigious and populous universities.
- Nigeria’s higher education system comprises over 160 federal, state, and private universities.
- The concept of decolonising education is part of a global movement to challenge and rethink colonial influences on knowledge production and dissemination.
- African universities increasingly focus on innovation and entrepreneurship in their curricula to address the continent’s unique challenges and opportunities.