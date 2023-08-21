Admission Seekers Duped by Fraudsters Issuing Fake Results

In 2023, a syndicate of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result manipulators have been extorting desperate candidates in Nigeria, offering them “result upgrades.”
The desperation for high scores in exams like UTME or WASSCE has led to various forms of malpractice, including impersonation and fake result creation. In June 2023, the West African Examination Council accused supervisors of making billions from malpractices.
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has also exposed individuals claiming to have top scores, only to be found with fake results.
Investigations revealed that these syndicates operate through social media platforms like Facebook, charging fees for upgrading scores.
They use tools like Adobe Photoshop to create fake results; some even use apps to generate counterfeit JAMB results.
Experts have called for due diligence by educational institutions and proper guidance from parents to curb this trend.
Editorial
The recent exposure of fraudulent syndicates offering fake UTME and WASSCE result upgrades is a disturbing reflection of our educational system’s desperation and moral decay.
This issue not only undermines the integrity of our examinations but also poses a significant threat to the future of our youth.
The pressure to succeed in examinations has reached alarming levels. Desperate to secure admission into prestigious courses has led students, parents, and even teachers to resort to dishonesty.
This trend must be addressed through proper education, counselling, and awareness.
The use of tools like Adobe Photoshop and specific apps to create fake results highlights the sophisticated methods employed by these fraudsters. It calls for more robust technological interventions and collaborations between tech companies and examination bodies to detect and prevent such malpractices.
Educational institutions must exert due diligence during the admission process.
Collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies, examination bodies, and educational institutions are essential to ensure culprits are brought to justice.
Parents and teachers must play a vital role in instilling ethical values in children. The celebration of unexplained wealth and success without hard work must be discouraged.
A culture that values honesty, integrity, and hard work must be nurtured.
The issue of fake result syndicates is a complex problem that requires a multifaceted approach. While technological solutions are vital, the role of moral education, parental guidance, and stringent legal measures cannot be underestimated.
It’s time for all stakeholders to come together and take decisive action to preserve the sanctity of our educational system.
Did You Know?
- In 2018, an 18-year-old student committed suicide over her inability to reach the cut-off mark in UTME, highlighting the extreme pressure faced by students.
- Syndicates often use platforms like Facebook to attract clients for UTME and WASSCE result upgrades, hiding behind pseudonyms and sharing fake testimonies.
- Tools like Adobe Photoshop and specific apps like ‘JambFun-Fake Jamb Result Maker’ are used to create counterfeit results, making detection challenging.
- One of the Facebook accounts offering “JAMB upgrades” has over 1,000 followers, indicating the widespread nature of this fraudulent practice.
- Examination bodies like JAMB and WAEC are taking measures to expose and combat these fraudulent practices, but the problem persists, calling for more concerted efforts from all stakeholders.