Ajayi Crowther Uni Gets N1B Boost from Chancellor

Dr. Tunde Afolabi, the Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University in Oyo, has made a groundbreaking contribution of N1 billion to initiate the university’s ambitious N5 billion development fund. This significant donation was announced during the grand finale of the university’s 15th convocation ceremony, a landmark event that also saw 30 individuals receiving Doctor of Philosophy degrees in various fields.
The convocation ceremony was further marked by conferring honorary doctorate degrees to notable personalities, including Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, the Chairman of Sifax Group; Sir Gbolahan Folayan; and Mrs. Kate Isa. In his address, Dr. Afolabi highlighted the critical issue of inadequate funding in Nigerian education, drawing parallels with renowned institutions like Harvard University, which benefit from substantial endowment funds.
The Chancellor’s donation sets in motion a five-year plan to bolster the development of Ajayi Crowther University. Dr. Olutoyin Okeowo, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the university’s Governing Council, outlined several ambitious future projections for the institution, emphasizing the need for robust and sustainable funding to achieve these goals.
In a show of support, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi contributed N20 million to the fund, while the husband of Mrs. Kate Isa generously donated N50 million, further bolstering the university’s development initiatives.
Editorial
The recent N1 billion donation by Dr. Tunde Afolabi to Ajayi Crowther University is a beacon of hope and a call to action for advancing higher education in Nigeria. This generous act sets a precedent for philanthropy in education and highlights the crucial role of private funding in bridging the gap left by governmental inadequacies.
As a collective voice in the educational sector, we recognize the transformative power of such contributions. The donation is not just a financial boost but an investment in the future of countless students and the nation. It underscores the importance of endowment funds, a concept that has been the backbone of many world-class universities, enabling them to achieve excellence in research, teaching, and community service.
The initiative taken by Ajayi Crowther University, with the support of its Chancellor and other donors, is a clarion call for other institutions and individuals to follow suit. It is a reminder that the development of our educational institutions is a shared responsibility. While government support is crucial, private individuals and alumni’s involvement can make a significant difference.
This generosity is a testament to the power of visionary leadership in education. It is about creating a legacy that transcends generations, ensuring that the university excels in academic pursuits and becomes a hub for innovation and societal development.
As we reflect on this remarkable gesture, let us be inspired to contribute to Nigeria’s educational institutions’ growth and development. Whether through financial donations, mentorship, or advocacy, every effort counts towards building a more educated and empowered society.
Did You Know?
- Ajayi Crowther University, named after the renowned 19th-century Yoruba bishop Samuel Ajayi Crowther, was established in 2005.
- The university is in Oyo, a historic city in Nigeria known for its rich cultural heritage.
- Endowment funds in universities are used not only for infrastructure development but also for scholarships, research grants, and faculty development.
- Bishop Samuel Ajayi Crowther, named after the university, was the first African Anglican bishop in Nigeria.
- While common in Western countries, the concept of university endowment funds is still gaining ground in many African universities, including those in Nigeria.