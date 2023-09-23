Akwa Ibom Senator Advises Students: Avoid Cultism, Focus on Education

Senator Ekong Sampson, representing Akwa Ibom South, has a clear message for students: steer clear of cultism. He believes it can jeopardise their futures.
The senator emphasised the importance of education during his 57th birthday at Saint Francis Secondary School in Eket. He reminded students that many successful leaders achieved their status through dedication to studies, not cultism.
Sampson, who also serves as the Vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Education, shared his personal journey. He attributes his success to his commitment to education.
He expressed concerns about the rising influence of cultism among the youth. The senator believes collective efforts are needed to promote the value of education.
During his address, he announced plans to enhance the school’s infrastructure. This includes the construction of a new staff quarter.
Editorial:
The issue of cultism in educational institutions is a growing concern. Senator Ekong Sampson’s recent address to Akwa Ibom students is both timely and crucial.
Cultism, often seen as a route to power and belonging, can have long-term negative impacts. The allure might be strong, but the consequences are dire.
Education, in contrast, offers a path of growth and opportunity. It provides the tools to navigate life’s challenges.
By focusing on their studies, students can ensure a brighter future. They also contribute positively to society’s advancement.
Leaders and educators play a pivotal role in guiding the youth. They must stress the importance of education and the pitfalls of cultism.
The community also has a role. Together, they can create an environment that celebrates learning and discourages negative influences.
Did You Know?
- Akwa Ibom is home to Nigeria’s longest bridge, the Ibom Tropicana Entertainment Centre.
- The state’s name originates from the Qua Iboe River.
- Traditional dances like Ekpo, Ekombi, and Nkerebe showcase Akwa Ibom’s rich cultural heritage.
- Local dishes such as Afang soup and Ekpang Nkukwo highlight the state’s culinary tradition.
- Akwa Ibom is a major contributor to Nigeria’s palm oil production.