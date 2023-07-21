Anambra Enrolls Mmesoma in Three-Month Psychotherapy After JAMB Saga

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the 19-year-old student who recently made headlines for forging her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result, has been placed under a psychotherapist’s care by the Anambra State Government.
The therapy will last three months and is part of a guidance and counselling programme.
The state’s Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, revealed this development during a press briefing in her office in Awka. She explained that the therapy was recommended by the state panel that investigated the UTME forgery case involving Mmesoma.
Mmesoma, a student of Anglican Girls Secondary School, Nnewi, was called out by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for fraudulently altering her UTME score from 249 to 362.
This manipulation led her to claim herself as the UTME top scorer for 2023 falsely.
Before admitting to the forgery, Mmesoma had engaged in a series of accusations and counter-accusations with JAMB, which resulted in a three-year ban on her by the exam body. However, she recently appeared before a panel of the House of Representatives in Abuja, where she apologised to JAMB and pleaded for leniency.
Prof. Chuma-Udeh referred to Mmesoma’s actions as ‘juvenile delinquency’, a pitfall any child could fall into. She expressed the state’s commitment to not discard the teenager’s potential because of this mistake. The commissioner also commended Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, for approving the psychotherapy class for Mmesoma.
The case of Mmesoma Ejikeme is a stark reminder of the pressures young students face to pursue academic excellence.
While her actions were undoubtedly wrong, the Anambra State Government’s decision to provide her with psychotherapy is a commendable approach. It acknowledges the need for mental health support in addressing such issues rather than resorting to punitive measures alone.
However, this incident should also prompt a broader conversation about the high-stakes nature of examinations like the UTME and the immense pressure it places on students.
Fostering an educational environment that values learning and personal growth over mere exam scores is crucial. This will reduce the likelihood of such incidents and contribute to students’ overall well-being.
