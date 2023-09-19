Anambra Private Schools Call for Tax Relief and Fair Treatment

The Owners of Private Schools Association of Nigeria (OPSAN) has issued an appeal. They are urging Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, to reevaluate the high taxes and levies on private schools.
OPSAN claims that the state government unfairly targets them. They are burdened with heavy taxes, while public schools are exempt.
Prof. Uzochukwu Nwanonyuo, the National President of OPSAN, expressed these concerns. He spoke during the inauguration of the association’s new state executive, headed by Sir Earnest Iwuamadi.
Nwanonyuo called for immediate action. He wants relief from multiple taxes and other unjust charges.
He further elaborated on the issue. Private schools are not profit-driven but aim to offer social services. Sir Earnest Iwuamadi, the new president of OPSAN’s Anambra chapter, also voiced his concerns.
He criticised the government’s preferential treatment of public schools in various matters.
Dr Mary Obiokoye, a trustee of the association, made an additional plea. She called for more political appointments for private school proprietors.
The Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, did not respond to inquiries.
Editorial
The taxation and marginalisation of private schools in Anambra State is a pressing issue. It demands immediate governmental intervention.
The state’s approach to private schools as business ventures is misguided. It undermines the educational ecosystem.
Private schools play a crucial role in supplementing public education. They should not be burdened with excessive taxes and levies.
Discriminatory policies that favour public schools are counterproductive. They undermine the collective goal of elevating educational standards.
OPSAN’s call for a harmonised tax system is sensible. The state government should seriously consider it.
The lack of response from the Commissioner for Education is concerning. It raises questions about the government’s commitment to education.
Incorporating private school proprietors into governance structures is a wise move. They bring valuable expertise that can aid in policy formulation.
The state government should take immediate steps to address these issues. Failure to do so will only exacerbate the educational challenges the state faces.
Did You Know?
- Private schools in Nigeria make up about 25% of all schools in the country.
- Anambra State has one of the highest literacy rates in Nigeria, estimated at over 75%.
- Multiple taxation is a significant challenge for SMEs in Nigeria.
- Education in Nigeria is co-funded by the federal, state, and local governments.
- Anambra State was the first in Nigeria to adopt the Child’s Rights Act.