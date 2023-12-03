Anambra Student Triumphs in WASSCE for Visually Impaired

Precious Mbajiorgu, a student from Anambra State, has been honoured as Nigeria’s top visually impaired candidate for the 2022 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC). Mbajiorgu, who took the examination at St. John of God Secondary School in Awka, was recognized for her academic excellence at the WAEC Nigerian head office in Abuja.
Originally from Ihiala in Anambra State, Mbajiorgu is a freshman at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, pursuing a degree in Guidance and Counselling. Despite her visual impairment, she excelled in all nine subjects she undertook in the examination.
Mbajiorgu, now 21, lost her sight in 2008 due to glaucoma while in her final year of primary school in Awada, near Onitsha. The transition to her new condition, which included learning to read with a Braille machine, caused her to lose some years in her educational journey.
Expressing joy over her achievement, Mbajiorgu dedicated her award to Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, acknowledging his commitment to quality education and empowering physically challenged individuals. She aspires to become an academic and praised Governor Soludo for his inclusive approach to governance.
Editorial
The remarkable achievement of Precious Mbajiorgu in the 2022 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination is a testament to the resilience and determination of the human spirit. Her success as the top visually impaired candidate in Nigeria is a personal victory and an inspiration to many who face similar challenges.
As a society, we must recognize and celebrate such achievements, which highlight the potential of individuals with disabilities when given the proper support and opportunities. Mbajiorgu’s journey, marked by overcoming the loss of her sight and adapting to a new way of learning, is a powerful reminder of the importance of inclusive education.
The role of educational institutions and the government in supporting students with disabilities cannot be overstated. The provision of accessible learning materials, such as Braille books, and the creation of an inclusive learning environment are crucial in enabling students like Mbajiorgu to realize their full potential.
Mbajiorgu’s aspiration to become an academic reflects her desire to contribute positively to society. Her story should motivate educational policymakers and stakeholders to invest more in special education and ensure that all students, regardless of their physical abilities, have access to quality education.
As we applaud Mbajiorgu’s achievement, let’s commit to creating a more inclusive society where every individual can excel and contribute to national development, irrespective of their physical challenges.
Did You Know?
- Braille Literacy: Braille is a tactile writing system used by visually impaired people. It is an essential tool for literacy and independence.
- Inclusive Education in Nigeria: Nigeria has made strides in inclusive education, but challenges remain in providing adequate resources and support for students with disabilities.
- WAEC’s Role: The West African Examinations Council conducts exams in West African countries and has provisions for accommodating students with special needs.
- Achievements of Visually Impaired Individuals: Visually impaired individuals have made significant contributions in various fields, demonstrating that disability is not a barrier to success.
- Support for Students with Disabilities: Supporting students with disabilities is crucial for their academic success and well-being. This includes accessible learning materials, supportive learning environments, and specialized educator training.