Ascab Sets January 2024 Deadline For Nigerian States To Utilize Ubec Funds

The Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB), led by renowned human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN), has issued an ultimatum to the 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). They have been given until January 15, 2024, to access over N68 billion matching grants from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) or face legal consequences.
ASCAB’s demand also includes registering approximately 20.2 million out-of-school children nationwide. The group has urged UBEC to disburse the counterpart funds directly to the state governments and the FCT. This call to action follows a 2023 report by the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), which estimated Nigeria’s out-of-school children at 20.2 million, making it the country with the highest number of out-of-school children globally.
Falana, in a statement, highlighted that one in three children in Nigeria is out of school, with 10.2 million at the primary level and 8.1 million at the junior secondary school level. He emphasized that over 60 per cent of these illiterate children are in the North.
In response to a letter from Falana & Falana Chambers, UBEC disclosed that as of December 11, 2023, the total unaccessed matching grants stood at N68,737,873,073.52. Only seven states had made lodgements for the 1st-4th Quarter of 2023 and were in the process of accessing their grants.
ASCAB has criticized the state governments for not complying with section 3 of the Education Reforms Act, which requires them to contribute 50% of the total cost of projects. The group advocates for direct disbursement of funds by UBEC, in line with sections 12 and 17 of the Act, to ensure effective implementation and monitoring of the Universal Basic Education program.
Falana warned that if the states and FCT fail to access the N68 billion grant by the specified deadline, legal action will be taken to compel them to do so.
Editorial
The request set by ASCAB for Nigerian states and the FCT to access over N68 billion in UBEC funds is a critical step towards addressing the educational crisis in Nigeria. The country’s staggering number of out-of-school children is a national emergency requiring immediate and decisive action.
The failure of state governments to access these funds and invest in primary education is not just a dereliction of duty but a violation of the rights of millions of children. Education is a fundamental human right; every child deserves the opportunity to learn and develop their potential.
We urge the state governments and the FCT to heed ASCAB’s call and take immediate steps to access these funds. The investment in education is an investment in the future of the country. It is essential for breaking the cycle of poverty and building a more prosperous and equitable society.
The direct disbursement of funds by UBEC, as advocated by ASCAB, could be a more effective way to ensure that these resources are used for their intended purpose. These funds must be accessed and judiciously utilized to improve the quality of school education and infrastructure nationwide.
The education of our children cannot wait. The future of Nigeria depends on the actions we take today to nurture and educate the next generation. It is time for all stakeholders to come together and take collective responsibility for ensuring that every Nigerian child has access to quality education.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) was established to improve the quality of primary education nationwide.
- The matching grant system requires state governments to provide a counterpart fund to access federal government allocations for primary education.
- Nigeria has one of the world’s highest numbers of out-of-school children, a significant challenge for the country’s future development.
- The Education Reforms Act in Nigeria mandates state governments to contribute to funding educational projects in their states.
- Femi Falana, leading ASCAB, is a prominent Nigerian lawyer and human rights activist known for his advocacy on social and political issues.