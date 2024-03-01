Asuu Appeals To Taraba Governor For N1.7 Billion In Unpaid Allowances

The Taraba State University chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has appealed to Governor Agbu Kefas, urging the settlement of N1.7 billion in accumulated academic and promotional allowances owed since 2014. The union voiced its concerns over the prolonged delay in resolving its financial grievances, which has significantly impacted the livelihoods of its members, driving them into further distress.
During a press briefing held at the university’s ASUU house, Dr Garba Mbave, the union’s chairperson, highlighted the severe financial and moral strain experienced by the staff due to the non-payment of promotion arrears and salaries. He warned that these unresolved issues threaten to disrupt the industrial harmony and undermine the productivity and effectiveness of the academic workforce.
Dr. Mbave expressed the growing discontent and frustration among the academic staff, emphasising that the delay in paying the Earned Academic Allowance compromises the dedication of the staff and poses a risk to the institution’s industrial harmony. The union called on the government to take immediate action to address these issues, including the lack of a pension scheme, which adds to the staff’s financial insecurity.
While acknowledging the governor’s efforts in renovating student hostels and reducing undergraduate fees, ASUU urged for decisive action on their outstanding allowances, withheld salaries, promotional arrears, and the construction of a perimeter fence for the university, stressing the urgent need for a resolution to restore trust and morale among the academic staff.
Editorial
In education, the vitality of academic staff cannot be overstated. Their role in moulding future generations places them at the heart of societal development. The recent appeal by the Taraba State University’s ASUU chapter to Governor Agbu Kefas over unpaid allowances since 2014 is a stark reminder of the challenges facing our educational institutions. It underscores a broader issue of neglect and underfunding that threatens the very fabric of our educational system.
The plight of ASUU in Taraba State is not an isolated incident but a symptom of a systemic problem that affects many state universities across Nigeria. The delay in addressing these financial grievances not only demoralises the staff but also jeopardises the quality of education. When educators are burdened with financial insecurity, their ability to deliver quality education is compromised, affecting students’ overall learning experience.
The union’s call for action is a plea for respect, recognition, and a commitment to the welfare of those who educate our nation’s youth. It is a call for the government to prioritise education and ensure that educators who are pivotal to students’ academic and moral development are adequately compensated and supported.
We stand with ASUU in urging the government to address these pressing issues. The resolution of these financial grievances is essential not only for the welfare of the academic staff but also for the stability and progress of our educational institutions. Let this moment be a turning point where we reaffirm our commitment to education by ensuring that those at its forefront are valued and supported. The future of our nation depends on it.
Did You Know?
- Taraba State University is one of the numerous state universities in Nigeria grappling with financial challenges and underfunding.
- The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) plays a crucial role in advocating for the rights and welfare of university staff across Nigeria.
- Unpaid academic allowances have been a recurring issue in Nigerian universities, affecting staff morale and the quality of education.
- Pension schemes for university staff in Nigeria are often lacking, leading to financial insecurity for many educators upon retirement.
- The renovation of student hostels and reduced fees in some universities demonstrate efforts to improve the student experience amidst broader financial challenges.