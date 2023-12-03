ASUU Awaits Unpaid Salaries Despite Presidential Waiver

Despite President Bola Tinubu’s approval of a partial waiver for the no-work-no-pay policy affecting members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other academic unions, the Federal Government has yet to release the withheld salaries. This delay persisted even after the President ordered the release of four months’ worth of salaries that were withheld during the eight-month industrial action undertaken by the union.
The waiver, announced in October by the President’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, was granted under the principle of the presidential prerogative of mercy. Acknowledging the faithful implementation of terms agreed upon during negotiations between ASUU and the Federal Government was recognised as a gesture.
However, checks by Sunday PUNCH have revealed that the lecturers, workers, and other federal polytechnics and colleges of education employees are still awaiting the release of these salaries. The ASUU strike, which began on February 14, 2022, and concluded on October 17, 2022, was marked as the longest in the union’s history, primarily focusing on demands for improved funding for universities, increased lecturer salaries, and better working conditions.
Prof Gbolahan Bolarin, the chairperson of ASUU at the Federal University of Technology, Minna, confirmed that the lecturers had not received the promised payments. Muhammed Ibrahim, National President of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, and Anderson Ezeibe, National President of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, echoed this sentiment.
The National Salaries, Wages and Income Commission’s spokesperson, Emma Njoku, clarified that the payment was not within the agency’s purview. Attempts to reach officials at the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation for comments were unsuccessful.
Editorial
Despite the presidential waiver, The ongoing delay in releasing withheld salaries to ASUU members raises significant concerns about the commitment to agreements and the welfare of our academic staff. This situation affects the livelihoods of the lecturers and their families and reflects on the broader issues of trust and reliability in government promises.
At Yohaig NG, we recognise educators’ critical role in shaping our nation’s future. The prolonged withholding of salaries, even after a presidential waiver, undermines the dignity of the teaching profession and the financial stability of those dedicated to educating our youth.
The government’s delay in releasing these funds contradicts the spirit of the agreement reached with ASUU. It sends a disheartening message to the academic community about the value of their contributions and the seriousness with which their concerns are addressed.
This situation highlights the need for more transparent and efficient mechanisms within our governmental structures to ensure that agreements, especially those affecting essential sectors like education, are promptly and thoroughly honoured.
In echoing our opening sentiment, we urge the Federal Government to expedite the release of the withheld salaries to ASUU members. Fulfilling this obligation is not just a matter of financial compensation but a step towards restoring faith in the government’s commitment to education and its workforce.
Did You Know?
- ASUU, established in 1978, is a union of university academic staff in Nigeria and has been a key player in advocating for improving educational standards in the country.
- The ‘no-work-no-pay’ policy is a standard labour practice worldwide, where employees are not paid for the period they do not work, typically during strikes.
- Nigeria has over 170 universities, including federal, state, and private institutions, making it one of Africa’s countries with the highest number of universities.
- The ‘prerogative of mercy’ is a legal mechanism allowing a head of state to exercise mercy, typically used in pardons or commuting sentences.
- The Federal Government of Nigeria is the largest employer of labour in the country, including a significant number of academic staff in federal universities.