ASUU Condemns Government’s Neglect of Public Universities

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called on federal and state governments to fulfil their obligations towards university education in Nigeria. During a press briefing in Jos, Prof. Nanmwa Voncir, the Acting Zonal Coordinator of ASUU Bauchi Zone, which includes six universities, highlighted the severe challenges public universities face due to government neglect and insufficient funding. These challenges hinder the universities’ ability to perform their fundamental research, teaching, and community service roles.
Prof. Voncir criticized the government’s failure to adhere to its agreement with ASUU, renegotiated fifteen years ago, and expressed concerns over the potential disruption of industrial peace in the educational sector if these issues are not addressed. He pointed out the disappointing trend of education funding, with allocations never reaching 10% of the budget since 2010 and only 6.39% allocated in 2024. This insufficient funding has increased student fees, making education inaccessible for many Nigerians.
ASUU has vehemently opposed the Students’ Loan scheme proposed by international financial institutions, arguing that it would further deprive public universities of necessary funding and channel public resources to private universities owned by influential individuals. Prof. Voncir also noted the dire consequences of the stalled renegotiation of the 2009 ASUU/FGN Agreement, which has left university teachers’ salaries stagnant since 2009 despite the significant devaluation of the Nigerian naira.
ASUU remains committed to advocating for its members’ welfare and improving the Nigerian university system. The union calls for support from the media, labour movements, student groups, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders to achieve a transformative educational system in Nigeria. ASUU hopes to avoid further industrial action, relying on the trust established during the suspension of their strike in 2022.
Editorial
The plight of public universities in Nigeria, as recently highlighted by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), is a stark reminder of the broader challenges facing the nation’s education sector. The union’s outcry against the federal and state governments’ neglect underscores a systemic failure to prioritize education despite its critical role in national development. This neglect jeopardizes the future of millions of Nigerian students and threatens the country’s aspirations for socio-economic advancement and global competitiveness.
The government’s reluctance to invest adequately in education, evidenced by the consistently low budgetary allocations, reflects a short-sighted approach to policy-making. Education is not just another line item in the budget but the bedrock of a nation’s progress and prosperity. The consequences of underfunding are far-reaching, affecting not only the quality of teaching and research but also the accessibility of higher education to the average Nigerian family.
ASUU’s rejection of the Students’ Loan scheme, proposed as a panacea by some international financial bodies, is a testament to the union’s understanding of the local context. While beneficial in certain economies, such schemes may not suit Nigeria, where systemic issues like corruption and nepotism could undermine their effectiveness. Instead, the focus should be on direct investment in public universities to ensure they are well-equipped, affordable, and capable of fulfilling their mandate.
The ongoing salary stagnation for university teachers, a consequence of the government’s failure to renegotiate the 2009 agreement, is particularly alarming. It not only devalues the teaching profession but also hampers the ability of universities to attract and retain top talent. This situation is untenable if Nigeria aims to compete on the global stage.
As we stand in solidarity with ASUU’s call for action, all stakeholders must recognize the situation’s urgency. The future of Nigeria’s education system, and indeed the nation’s progress, depends on a collective commitment to reinvigorate public universities. We must not allow the current trajectory to continue unchallenged. The time for transformative change is now, echoing our shared responsibility to nurture a system that uplifts every Nigerian.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of Africa’s largest networks of tertiary institutions, with over 170 universities.
- The concept of university education in Nigeria was established in the 1940s, with the University of Ibadan being the first university founded in 1948.
- Nigeria’s education sector has been plagued by frequent strikes, with ASUU embarking on several industrial actions over the past three decades to demand better funding and conditions.
- The Nigerian government’s allocation to education has consistently fallen short of the UNESCO recommended benchmark of 15-20% of the national budget.
- The disparity in funding between public and private universities in Nigeria has led to a significant gap in the quality of education, with private universities often having better facilities and resources.