ASUU Grants N2 Million Scholarship to 10 Deserving ABU Students

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has taken a commendable step by awarding a N2 million scholarship grant to ten indigent Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria students. During a press interaction in Zaria, the union’s branch chairman, Prof. Haruna-Mohammed Jibril, announced this initiative.
Prof. Jibril explained that ASUU established this scholarship scheme during its National Executive Council meeting at Gombe State University in February 2018. The aim is to support disadvantaged students across all ASUU branches. Under this scheme, the national union initially awarded N200,000 to two beneficiaries to assist them in their academic pursuits.
Following the national body’s lead, the ABU Chapter of ASUU has offered additional scholarships to two students annually from 2018 to 2022. This year, after a meeting at Kaduna State University, the union’s congress approved an increase in the grant to N1.6 million for eight beneficiaries, in addition to the N400,000 for two beneficiaries from the national body, totalling N2 million.
The ASUU ABU Chapter expedited the disbursement of the grant, considering that the students had begun registration for the new session. The beneficiaries are academically bright students with a minimum CGPA of 3.0 and a history of financial challenges.
In addition to the scholarship grants, ASUU has also contributed N50 million worth of palliatives to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across northern Nigeria, showcasing their commitment to social responsibility.
Editorial
ASUU’s recent scholarship grant to ten students at Ahmadu Bello University is a laudable example of how academic institutions can play a pivotal role in supporting and nurturing talent, especially among those facing financial hardships. This initiative alleviates the financial burden on deserving students and reinforces the importance of education as a tool for empowerment and social mobility.
The decision to increase the scholarship fund this year reflects a deep understanding of students’ challenges in the current economic climate. By focusing on students with solid academic records but limited financial means, ASUU ensures that potential is not wasted due to economic constraints.
ASUU’s involvement in providing aid to IDPs highlights the broader role that academic unions and institutions can play in addressing societal issues. This approach goes beyond the confines of academic support and ventures into social responsibility, setting a precedent for other institutions to follow.
As we commend ASUU for this initiative, it is also a call to other academic bodies and institutions to consider similar programs. Investing in education is investing in the future, and initiatives like these can make a significant difference in young people striving to build a better future for themselves and their communities.
Did You Know?
- Ahmadu Bello University, founded in 1962, is one of Nigeria’s oldest and most prestigious universities.
- ASUU, established in 1978, has been instrumental in advocating for the rights and welfare of university staff across Nigeria.
- Scholarships like the one offered by ASUU are crucial in increasing access to higher education for underprivileged students in Nigeria.
- Nigeria has one of the largest populations of out-of-school children globally, with financial hardship being a significant barrier.
- The concept of university unions providing scholarships is relatively rare in Nigeria, making ASUU’s initiative particularly noteworthy.