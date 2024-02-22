ASUU President Emphasizes Fight for Quality Education, Not Just Pay

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has issued a clarion call to union members, urging them to broaden their struggle beyond mere salary and welfare concerns to encompass the broader goal of enhancing public universities in Nigeria. During a seminar themed “The Demands of Scholarship in the 21st Century” at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, Osodeke highlighted the historical focus on salaries and welfare to the detriment of the survival and efficiency of public institutions.
Reflecting on the fate of workers in now-defunct organisations like the Nigeria Railways, National Electric Power Authority, and Nigeria Airways, Osodeke pointed out that a singular focus on personal gains had led to the collapse of these institutions, resulting in job losses. He argued that had these unions prioritised the preservation of their institutions, they would have remained operational and continued to serve as national assets and sources of employment.
Osodeke also expressed scepticism about the Federal Government’s student loan scheme, arguing that its stringent conditions would likely benefit only children from wealthy families, thus excluding ordinary Nigerians from modest backgrounds. He criticised the requirement for a guarantor to be a level 12 officer as being out of reach for poor students, effectively sidelining them from accessing higher education.
The ASUU president called for a re-education of union members on their struggle’s core principles and objectives, emphasising the importance of fighting for the system rather than individual benefits. He cited the decline of public primary and secondary education, overtaken by private institutions, as a cautionary tale of what could happen when public institutions are neglected.
Osodeke’s remarks underscore the need for a holistic approach to advocacy within the education sector, focusing on the sustainability of public universities and the right to quality education for all Nigerians. He concluded by urging the Federal Government to settle outstanding salary arrears owed to members in some universities, highlighting the government’s capacity to fulfil these obligations if proper arrangements are made.
Editorial
The recent statements by Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, the President of ASUU, serve as a timely reminder of the broader mission that underpins the union’s activities. It’s a call to look beyond the immediacy of salary increments and welfare packages to the larger picture of advocating for the sustainability and improvement of public universities in Nigeria. This shift in focus is not just strategic but essential for the long-term viability of the country’s education system.
The comparison with defunct national institutions serves as a stark warning of what could happen when the workforce’s concerns are narrowly focused on immediate personal gains at the expense of the institutions they serve. The collapse of such institutions not only leads to job losses but also erodes national assets and capabilities. In education, the stakes are even higher, as the quality of future generations’ education and the country’s intellectual capital are on the line.
Osodeke’s critique of the Federal Government’s student loan scheme highlights another critical aspect of the struggle: ensuring that higher education remains accessible to all segments of society, not just the privileged few. The emphasis on fighting for the system underscores the need for a collective approach to advocacy, prioritising the health of the education sector over individual benefits.
As ASUU continues its advocacy, the union’s efforts to educate its members on these broader goals are commendable. The struggle for better public universities is not just about securing better pay and academic conditions; it’s about ensuring that Nigeria’s public universities can continue to serve as engines of social mobility, innovation, and national development.
The call to action is clear: ASUU’s struggle must remain focused on revitalising and preserving public universities as pillars of Nigerian society. This approach not only secures the future of the academic profession but also safeguards the right to quality education for all Nigerians.
Did You Know?
- ASUU has been at the forefront of advocating for the rights and welfare of university staff in Nigeria, often through industrial actions.
- Public universities in Nigeria account for most of the country’s higher education students, making their sustainability crucial for national development.
- The decline of public institutions in Nigeria, as seen in sectors like transportation and energy, serves as a cautionary tale for the education sector.
- The Federal Government’s student loan scheme aims to make higher education more accessible, but its implementation has raised concerns about inclusivity.
- Fighting for the system rather than individual gains is a principle that can apply across various sectors, emphasising the importance of collective welfare and institutional integrity.