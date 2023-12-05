ASUU Raises Concern Over Lecturer Resignations in Nigerian Universities

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has expressed serious concerns about the increasing number of resignations among lecturers in Nigeria’s public universities. Prof. Ayo Akinwole, Chairman of the University of Ibadan Chapter of ASUU, highlighted this issue in Ibadan, Oyo State, noting that many departments and units are now short-staffed as lecturers leave for better opportunities.
Prof. Akinwole described Nigeria’s public universities as bleak, with visible stress and frustration among lecturers due to poor remuneration. He urged President Bola Tinubu to address the situation by reviewing the conditions of service, including salaries, allowances, and infrastructure. He warned that the trend of resignations would likely continue without these changes.
The chairman pointed out that the factors driving lecturers to resign include poor and delayed salaries, unpaid allowances, inadequate infrastructure, lack of respect for the academic community, and diminishing hope. He criticized the government’s proposal to establish 32 more universities, arguing that the focus should instead be on enhancing the capacity of existing institutions.
Prof. Akinwole also mentioned the challenges in replacing resigned staff, as Vice Chancellors must seek approval from Abuja, a process that can take up to a year. The best candidates often move to countries that value quality education during this time. He expressed concern that external influences from the Ministry of Education and legislators on university employment decisions exacerbate this situation.
Editorial
The alarming rate of lecturer resignations in Nigeria’s public universities, as highlighted by ASUU, is a wake-up call to the government and stakeholders in the education sector. The departure of qualified and experienced lecturers not only weakens the academic fabric of these institutions but also undermines the quality of education provided to students.
The issues raised by Prof. Akinwole, including poor remuneration, delayed salaries, and inadequate infrastructure, are symptomatic of deeper systemic problems in Nigeria’s higher education system. These challenges demotivate educators and drive them to seek opportunities elsewhere, often in countries that offer better working conditions and respect for academic professionals.
While well-intentioned, the government’s plan to establish more universities may not be the most effective solution to the current crisis. Instead, there should be a concerted effort to strengthen existing universities by improving their infrastructure, funding, and capacity to accommodate more students. This approach would ensure that resources are not spread too thinly across too many institutions, compromising the quality of education.
The bureaucratic hurdles in hiring new staff need to be streamlined. The lengthy approval process delays the replenishment of academic staff and sends a message that the education sector is not a priority. The government must recognize that investing in education is investing in the nation’s future.
Addressing the mass resignation of lecturers requires a holistic approach that includes improving working conditions, respecting academic autonomy, and prioritizing education in national development plans. The government and relevant stakeholders must act swiftly to reverse this trend and restore the dignity and viability of academic careers in Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- ASUU’s Role: The Academic Staff Union of Universities is crucial in advocating for the rights and welfare of university lecturers in Nigeria.
- Brain Drain in Academia: The phenomenon of lecturers leaving Nigeria for better opportunities abroad is part of a broader brain drain issue affecting various sectors in the country.
- Impact on Education Quality: The resignation of experienced lecturers can significantly impact the quality of education, leading to a shortage of qualified teaching staff.
- Higher Education Funding: Adequate funding is essential for developing infrastructure, research capabilities, and overall improvement of higher education institutions.
- Global Competition for Academics: The global academic market is highly competitive, with countries worldwide vying to attract top talents in various fields.