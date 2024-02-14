ASUU Reports FG Continues IPPIS for Lecturer Salaries

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has expressed dissatisfaction with the Federal Government’s continued use of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) to pay lecturers’ salaries. ASUU’s National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, highlighted in an interview that despite the Federal Government’s announcement in December 2023 to exempt tertiary institutions from IPPIS, the February salary was still disbursed through this system.
IPPIS, introduced in 2006, was designed to streamline payroll across government ministries, departments, and agencies and was later extended to include universities and colleges. This move sparked significant opposition from academic staff, leading to strikes in 2020 and 2021 due to various issues associated with IPPIS.
Osodeke pointed out that the government has not fulfilled any of ASUU’s demands, including the promised removal from IPPIS, a 35% salary increase for tertiary institution workers backdated to January 2023, and payment of four months out of the seven-and-a-half months’ salaries withheld during the 2022 national strike. Other unresolved issues include the payment of Earned Academic Allowance and renegotiating the 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement, which has historically led to frequent strikes.
The ASUU President lamented the lack of official communication from the Federal Government and stated that the union’s future actions would be determined by its members, hinting at the possibility of another strike to press for their demands. ASUU plans to announce its decision through a forthcoming press release.
Editorial:
The ongoing impasse between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government over the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) underscores a more profound crisis within Nigeria’s tertiary education sector. ASUU’s grievances with IPPIS and the government’s apparent reluctance to fulfil its promises reflect systemic issues that extend beyond payroll management to encompass the broader challenges of funding, autonomy, and governance in higher education.
Despite numerous negotiations and agreements, the persistence of these disputes suggests a need for a more sustainable and inclusive approach to addressing the concerns of academic staff while ensuring the efficient administration of payroll and personnel management. The government’s commitment to reforming the sector must translate into tangible actions that address the root causes of discontent among lecturers and ensure the stability and quality of tertiary education in Nigeria.
As ASUU contemplates further actions, including the possibility of another strike, both parties must engage in constructive dialogue with a genuine commitment to resolving the outstanding issues. The continuous cycle of strikes disrupts academic activities and undermines the quality of education and the future of millions of Nigerian students.
Resolving this conflict requires a collaborative effort that prioritizes the interests of the academic community and the nation’s educational development. It is time for the government to demonstrate its dedication to the sector by implementing the agreed-upon reforms and working closely with ASUU to create a conducive teaching, research, and learning environment.
Did You Know?
- The Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) was introduced to enhance transparency and accountability in the management of government payroll.
- ASUU’s opposition to IPPIS is based on concerns about autonomy, irregularities in salary payments, and the system’s suitability for the unique environment of universities.
- The protracted disputes between ASUU and the Federal Government have led to several strikes, significantly affecting academic calendars and student progress.
- Negotiations between ASUU and the government have often focused on salary increases, university funding, and implementing previous agreements.
- The quality of tertiary education in Nigeria is a critical factor in the country’s development, with implications for economic growth, innovation, and social progress.