Asuu Voices Concern Over Withheld Salaries Spanning Eight Months

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has voiced concerns about the non-payment of nearly eight months’ salaries. These salaries were withheld due to the union’s 2022 strike action.
ASUU President Emmanuel Osodeke made this known in a statement. The concerns were raised during the union’s National Executive Council meeting at the University of Maiduguri.
Osodeke highlighted that only the teaching component of academic work was suspended during the strike. Despite the strike’s suspension, academics have worked hard to compensate for lost time.
The union praised Nigerian academics for their resilience during these challenging times. ASUU attributes its past strikes to the government’s failure to uphold agreements.
The union has called on President Bola Tinubu’s administration to act swiftly. They urge the release of withheld salaries to boost the morale of university teachers.
ASUU also expressed concerns over unpaid promotion arrears. This issue arose from the forceful enrolment of academics on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information (IPPIS) platform.
The union has called for immediate action to address these concerns.
Editorial:
The Plight of Academics: A Call for Swift Action
The backbone of any nation’s development is its educational system. The recent outcry by ASUU over withheld salaries underscores a deeper issue.
It’s not just about unpaid wages; it’s about the value placed on education. When educators, the pillars of this system, are not compensated, it sends a worrying message.
The union’s strike actions in the past have been a cry for attention. They highlight systemic issues that go beyond salaries.
It’s about upholding agreements and ensuring that the educational sector thrives. The government’s consistent failure to address these concerns is alarming.
The recent concerns raised by ASUU are a testament to the challenges academics face. It’s high time the government prioritised the welfare of these educators.
Their dedication, even in the face of adversity, is commendable. The nation owes them not just their salaries but also respect and recognition.
Did You Know?
- ASUU was founded in 1978 to advocate for the rights and welfare of university academic staff.
- The Nigerian university system has faced multiple strikes, with ASUU being at the forefront of these actions.
- The IPPIS platform was introduced to enhance transparency in paying public sector wages.
- ASUU’s strikes often revolve around issues like funding, infrastructure, and the welfare of academic staff.
- Nigeria has over 150 public and private universities, with ASUU representing a significant portion of the academic staff.