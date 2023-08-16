Borno Welcomes Nysc Orientation After A 12 Year Hiatus

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has initiated the orientation for 1,161 corps members at the refurbished Arabic Teachers College (ATC) camp in Borno State.
This event, scheduled for the upcoming Friday in Maiduguri, will take place at the camp equipped to accommodate 3,000, complete with hostels and essential utilities.
Mohammed Adamu, the NYSC State Coordinator, confirmed that security assurances have been provided by the military, police, and other agencies for the safety of all participants. This orientation marks a significant milestone, resuming 12 years after Boko Haram initiated its terror activities in the region.
Adamu highlighted the camp’s strategic location amidst the headquarters of various security agencies along Airport Road. He further sought to reassure concerned parents and guardians about the safety of their children during the three-week orientation.
The local community, including the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn El-Kanemi, expressed enthusiasm about the orientation’s return.
The Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Yusuf, after inspecting the camp, pledged comprehensive security measures, ensuring police presence at key points around the camp.
Editorial:
The resumption of the NYSC orientation in Borno State after a 12-year hiatus is a beacon of hope and resilience. It signifies the return of a pivotal national programme and the gradual restoration of normalcy in a region that has seen its fair share of turmoil.
The NYSC’s decision to hold the orientation, backed by security assurances, is a testament to the collective efforts to rebuild and rejuvenate the state.
However, while this is a step in the right direction, it’s essential to remain vigilant. The safety of the corps members and the staff is paramount.
The strategic location of the camp and the security measures in place are commendable, but continuous monitoring is crucial.
This orientation can serve as a model for other regions, showing that communities can overcome challenges and move forward with determination and collaboration.
Did You Know?
- The NYSC orientation in Borno State is resuming after a 12-year break due to Boko Haram’s activities.
- The Arabic Teachers College (ATC) camp in Borno can accommodate up to 3,000 individuals.
- The camp is strategically located near the headquarters of various security agencies.
- The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn El-Kanemi, is among the many who welcomed the orientation’s return.
- The police have committed to ensuring the safety of everyone at the camp, with officers stationed at critical points.