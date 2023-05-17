Buhari Names Dr Baba Haruna as New Rector for Bida Poly

President Muhammadu Buhari has officially appointed Dr Baba Haruna as the Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Bida.
This announcement was made public in a letter signed by Minister of Education Alhaji Adamu Adamu and shared with the press in Bida on Wednesday.
Effective from May 21, the appointment spans five years.
The letter states, “I write to convey to you the approval of Mr President, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for your appointment as Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Niger State.”
The terms and conditions, including remuneration and fringe benefits, will align with those approved for Rectors of Federal Polytechnic.
President Buhari congratulated Dr Haruna on his appointment and wished him a successful tenure. Before this role, Haruna was the Director of Quality Assurance at the polytechnic.
Editorial: A Fresh Start for Bida Poly
Investing in Nigeria’s Future
The appointment of Dr Baba Haruna as the Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Bida, signifies a new chapter in the institution’s journey.
As Nigeria continues to develop, the importance of investing in education cannot be overstated.
With Dr Haruna’s appointment, the country has taken another step in the right direction.
Some may argue that more pressing issues exist, such as the economy or infrastructure.
However, developing a solid educational system is essential for creating a foundation for long-term growth and prosperity.
Under Dr Haruna’s leadership, the Federal Polytechnic, Bida, has an opportunity to strengthen its position as a leading institution in Nigeria.
The government and stakeholders must seize this opportunity to invest in the polytechnic’s resources, infrastructure, and staff to ensure that the institution can produce skilled and competitive graduates for the workforce.
Now is the time for the government to prioritize education, particularly at the tertiary level.
The success of Federal Polytechnic, Bida, under Dr Haruna’s leadership, will serve as a benchmark for other institutions in the country.
Let this appointment signal a renewed commitment to education and the future of Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has over 90 federal and state polytechnics.
- Polytechnic institutions in Nigeria focus on skill-based education, particularly in areas like engineering, technology, and applied sciences.
- The Federal Polytechnic, Bida, was established in 1977 and has since produced thousands of graduates.
