Cambridge University Appoints Nigerian Nanoscientist as Wolfson College President

The University of Cambridge has made a significant announcement, appointing Professor Ijeoma Uchegbu, a renowned Professor of Pharmaceutical Nanoscience, as the seventh President of Wolfson College, one of its 31 colleges. This appointment was revealed in a statement titled “Wolfson elects Professor Ijeoma Uchegbu as the College’s 7th President” on the University’s website.
Professor Uchegbu, who is set to succeed the current President, Professor Jane Clarke, on October 1, 2024, is celebrated for her innovative work in nanoparticle drug delivery. Currently a lecturer at University College London, Uchegbu’s research has led to the development of new treatments aimed at transforming pain relief, including the enkephalin pain medicine candidate (EnveltaÔ), which is designed to address the opioid crisis.
Her groundbreaking work has earned her numerous awards, fellowships, and accolades. She holds positions on several academic boards and councils, including the Wellcome Trust and the Academy of Medical Sciences, and is an honorary Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. Uchegbu has also been influential at UCL as Pro Vice Provost for Africa and the Middle East, establishing new research partnerships in those regions, and as UCL’s Provost’s Envoy for Race Equality, leading the organization’s race equality agenda.
In response to her appointment, Uchegbu expressed her excitement about joining Wolfson College, praising its ambitious and forward-thinking nature. She looks forward to leading the diverse and engaged student community and working with the Governing Body, staff, and students to realize their ambitions and potential.
The current President, Professor Clarke, congratulated Uchegbu on her election, expressing confidence that she will find the role immensely rewarding.
Uchegbu’s journey began in South East Nigeria and Hackney. She completed her pharmacy studies at the University of Benin in 1981 and obtained her master’s degree from the University of Lagos. After returning to the UK, she pursued postgraduate work at the University of London, earning a PhD in 1997 under the supervision of Alexander (Sandy) Florence, the Dean of the School of Pharmacy. She later worked as a lecturer at the University of Strathclyde from 2002 to 2004.
Editorial
The appointment of Professor Ijeoma Uchegbu as the President of Wolfson College at the University of Cambridge is a landmark achievement highlighting the global impact of Nigerian academics. Professor Uchegbu’s distinguished career in pharmaceutical nanoscience and her groundbreaking research in drug delivery systems exemplify the heights that can be achieved through dedication, innovation, and academic excellence.
Her role in developing new treatments for pain relief, particularly in addressing the opioid crisis, demonstrates the profound societal impact that scientific research can have. Her work transcends the boundaries of academia, contributing to the betterment of public health on a global scale.
Professor Uchegbu’s involvement in fostering research partnerships in Africa and the Middle East and her efforts in steering race equality initiatives at UCL reflect her commitment to inclusivity and diversity in academia. These roles ensure the academic community is representative, equitable, and conducive to diverse perspectives and ideas.
Her appointment as the President of Wolfson College is a personal achievement and a source of inspiration for many aspiring academics, particularly in Nigeria and Africa. It is a testament to the fact that talent and hard work are recognized and rewarded in the global academic arena.
As Professor Uchegbu prepares for this new role, her journey and achievements should encourage young scholars and researchers, especially women in science, to pursue their academic aspirations with vigour and determination. Her story breaks barriers and sets new standards in scientific research and academic leadership.
Did You Know?
- Wolfson College is one of the 31 colleges of the University of Cambridge and is known for its diverse and international student body.
- Pharmaceutical nanoscience is a field that focuses on using nanotechnology in developing and delivering pharmaceuticals.
- The opioid crisis is a significant public health issue, particularly in the United States, where addiction to opioid painkillers has led to widespread abuse and fatalities.
- The University of Cambridge is one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious universities, dating back over 800 years.
- Professor Uchegbu’s work in nanoparticle drug delivery represents a significant advancement in the field of pharmaceutical sciences, offering new ways to treat pain and other conditions more effectively.