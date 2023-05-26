Chrisland Student’s Death Linked to Electrocution, Claims Father

Adeyemi Adeniran, the father of 12-year-old Whitney, a student at Chrisland High School Opebi who tragically lost her life during a school sports event, has disclosed his painful discovery of his daughter’s electrocution via a social media group on Snapchat. The revelation was made during a hearing at a High Court in Ikeja, Lagos State.
During the tragic day, Mr Adeniran received a disturbing phone call from his wife, Blessing, alerting him that their healthy daughter had suddenly collapsed at Agege Stadium and was swiftly rushed to Agege Central Hospital.
The school principal gave the information and reassured the distressed parents that Whitney was regaining consciousness upon her arrival at the hospital.
After learning the disturbing news, Adeyemi left his workplace and headed to the hospital.
Despite a 45-minute struggle to locate the facility, he was met with the heart-wrenching sight of his lifeless daughter upon his arrival. Despite desperate pleas and prayers to the hospital’s doctor to revive his daughter, he was sadly informed that Whitney was pronounced dead upon her arrival.
As he grappled with the tragedy, he learned of the heartbreaking details of Whitney’s demise from a Snapchat group named ‘Lagos Housewives’.
Through this platform, he discovered that his daughter had been electrocuted, contradicting the initial account that she merely ‘slumped’ at the stadium.
This crucial information was provided by Whitney’s fellow students, who alleged that she was shocked by a wire near a candy machine, leading to her tragic fall. Yet, despite the shocking revelations, the bereaved father claimed that the school administration urged the family to refrain from discussing the matter on social media during a condolence visit.
In a poignant court session, Mr Adeniran vehemently denied claims from the defendants’ counsels, Mrs Bimpe Ajegbomogun and Chief Richard Ahonarougho (SAN), that Whitney was a sickle-cell patient.
Editorial
In a digital age where information spreads at the speed of light, a tragic incident at Chrisland High School Opebi brings to light social media’s influence and potential impact on matters of crucial importance.
The incident involving a 12-year-old student named Whitney forces us to reassess how information is shared and controlled, especially in situations involving the well-being and safety of our children.
The revelation of Whitney’s electrocution via a Snapchat group underscores the significance of transparency in schools and institutions of learning. While we empathise with Chrisland High School’s dilemma of managing the information surrounding this tragic event, we must question the nature of the information initially provided to Whitney’s parents.
The contrast between the school’s account of a mere ‘collapse’ and the more sinister reality of electrocution raises legitimate concerns about the school’s management and crisis response.
Schools are entrusted with the safety and welfare of their students. They are responsible for providing parents with factual, comprehensive, and timely information, especially in crises. Whitney’s unfortunate demise exposes a considerable gap in this regard.
To address this issue, we advocate for stringent regulations and procedures to be put in place to ensure that schools promptly and accurately relay crucial information to parents. Schools must be accountable for the safety of their students, and should they fail in this respect, the concerned authorities should swiftly intervene.
Ensuring our children are safe within the school premises is equally essential. Schools must conduct routine safety checks and maintain their facilities to prevent avoidable accidents like the one that claimed Whitney’s life.
Did You Know?
- Snapchat, the social media platform that revealed the truth about Whitney’s death, has over 500 million monthly active users worldwide.
- According to a report by UNICEF, approximately 3,000 children die from preventable accidents daily.
- A survey by WHO reveals that electrical injuries cause around 1,000 deaths annually in the United States alone.
- Power surges and faulty wiring are among Nigeria’s leading causes of electrocution.
- According to a Global School Health Survey study, school safety and health services remain under-prioritised.
