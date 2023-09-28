Covenant University, UI, and FUTA Lead in Nigerian University Rankings

Covenant University, the University of Ibadan, and the Federal University of Technology, Akure, have achieved top positions in Nigeria. This is based on the Times Higher Education’s 2024 rating.
Covenant University is now among the top 1,000 global universities. While it ranks first in Nigeria, its global position falls within the 801-1000 range.
The University of Ibadan follows this private institution in second place. The Federal University of Technology, Akure, is third.
The University of Lagos and Bayero University are fourth and fifth in Nigeria, respectively. The ranking considered 1,904 universities across 108 countries.
The criteria for the ranking included teaching, research environment, and quality. It also considered industry involvement and international outlook.
Other top-ranking Nigerian universities include the University of Ilorin and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Afe Babalola University, University of Benin, and Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, also made the list.
Editorial
The recent university rankings highlight Nigerian institutions’ strides on the global stage. Covenant University’s position among the top 1,000 global universities is a testament to its commitment to excellence.
However, while these rankings are commendable, delving deeper into what they signify is essential. Quality education is not just about global recognition but ensuring graduates have the skills needed in today’s dynamic world.
These institutions must continue investing in research, faculty development, and infrastructure.
Collaboration between universities can foster innovation and elevate the standard of education across the board.
Did You Know?
- Covenant University was established in 2002 and is located in Ota, Nigeria.
- The University of Ibadan is Nigeria’s oldest university, founded in 1948.
- The Federal University of Technology, Akure, was established in 1981.
- Times Higher Education is a UK-based publication that ranks universities globally.
- Nigerian universities have been steadily climbing in global rankings over the past decade.