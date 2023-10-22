Customs Chief Seeks FCT Land to Establish Schools for Personnel’s Children

Adewale Adeniyi, the acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, held discussions with the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesome Wike, on Thursday. The primary agenda was to request lands within the FCT for the construction of schools. This information was relayed through a statement by Abdullahi Maiwada, the National Public Relations Officer of the service.
During the meeting, Adeniyi highlighted the pivotal role of the FCT in Nigeria’s development.
He expressed, “By getting it right in FCT, we can get it right in Nigeria.”
He further emphasised the significance of transparency and integrity, expressing optimism for a progressive FCT.
A significant concern raised by the Customs chief was the challenge faced by customs personnel in sending their children to private schools in Abuja. To address this, Adeniyi made a heartfelt appeal to Minister Wike for land allocation. This would facilitate the building of primary and secondary schools specifically for the children of customs personnel stationed in Abuja.
Responding positively, Wike assured Adeniyi of his commitment to allocate the necessary land for the proposed facilities. He also expressed his unwavering support to ensure the success of Adeniyi’s tenure. Wike mentioned that his ministry had recently received the NCS’s request for land allocation and assured that it would be approved soon.
He stated, “Considering the CGC’s intentions to establish schools for quality education, we are ready to approve NCS’ request.”
Editorial:
The recent dialogue between the acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service and the Minister of FCT, as covered by Yohaig NG, underscores a pressing concern in our nation’s capital. The need for quality education facilities for the children of our service personnel is paramount. These individuals, who serve our nation diligently, deserve the assurance that their children have access to quality education without the exorbitant costs associated with private institutions.
The proactive approach by Adewale Adeniyi is commendable. By seeking land allocation for the establishment of schools, he is not only addressing an immediate concern but also investing in the future of the nation. Education is the bedrock of any society, and ensuring that the children of those who serve the nation have access to it is a step in the right direction.
We urge the FCT ministry to expedite the approval process for the land allocation. It’s not just about providing land; it’s about laying the foundation for a brighter future for the next generation. It’s a move that will benefit not just the customs personnel but the nation as a whole.
Did You Know?
- The Nigeria Customs Service was established in 1891, making it one of the oldest government agencies in Nigeria.
- The primary role of the Nigeria Customs Service is to collect customs revenue and prevent smuggling activities.
- The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was created in 1976 and officially became Nigeria’s capital in 1991, replacing Lagos.
- Abuja, located within the FCT, was chosen as the capital due to its central location, making it more accessible to people from all parts of the country.
- The FCT is not just an administrative hub; it’s also a melting pot of various cultures, as people from different parts of Nigeria reside there.