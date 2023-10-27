Debate Intensifies Over Hnd To Degree Conversion Proposal

A recent disagreement has emerged between the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) regarding a proposed ‘top-up’ programme.
This programme aims to convert the Higher National Diploma (HND) obtained in polytechnics into a bachelor’s degree offered by universities. The contention has been described as an “absurdity” by many. President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, are being urged to intervene swiftly to resolve the matter.
The crux of the disagreement lies in the jurisdiction to award degrees and the attempts to “convert” HND to a degree. The NBTE is reportedly exploring collaborations with foreign universities to offer an alternative to the post-graduate diploma for HND graduates. This would serve as an entry route for those aiming for a career in academia. However, the NUC asserts that the NBTE lacks the authority to make such decisions.
The debate has highlighted the distinct roles and values of HND and bachelor’s degrees. While both qualifications have their merits, they serve different purposes in the educational landscape. The current ‘top-up’ proposal has been criticised for not addressing the core issues, such as the salary disparity between HND and degree holders in public service.
Editorial:
The ongoing debate about converting HND to a degree underscores the complexities within our educational system. While the intention behind such a proposal might be to bridge perceived gaps, it’s essential to understand the unique value each qualification brings.
The HND, with its blend of practical and academic training, has been instrumental in producing skilled technicians vital for various sectors. On the other hand, bachelor’s degrees, with their theoretical focus, prepare students for a range of professional and research roles. Instead of trying to merge or convert one into the other, we should be looking at ways to enhance the value and recognition of both.
Rather than focusing on short-term solutions, we advocate for a comprehensive review of our educational system. This would involve understanding the current and future needs of our economy and aligning our educational offerings accordingly. It’s time to move beyond debates and work towards an inclusive, forward-looking educational framework.
Did You Know?
- The Higher National Diploma (HND) is a vocational qualification primarily offered by polytechnics.
- The National Universities Commission (NUC) is responsible for regulating and maintaining standards in Nigerian universities.
- The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) oversees the standard and quality of education and training provided in polytechnics and similar institutions.
- The UK, once home to many polytechnics, transformed most of them into universities in the 1990s.
- The debate over the parity of esteem between vocational and academic qualifications is not unique to Nigeria; it’s a global discussion.