Delta State Eyes School Closures to Quell Rising Cultism

- The Delta State Government may close schools implicated in cultism, warns Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu.
- This alert comes after allegations that secondary students are being initiated into cultism via a ‘snake bite’ ritual.
- Aniagwu assures that the Ministry of Education will augment its supervisory role to stem this trend, promising punishment for guilty students.
- Parents, teachers, religious leaders, and various stakeholders are criticised for neglecting their responsibilities towards children and wards.
- A local activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, recently highlighted the ‘snake bite’ initiation ritual prevalent in some secondary schools.
News Story
Delta State’s Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, has warned schools about cultism, stating that the state government will not hesitate to close such institutions.
This warning comes on the heels of unsettling revelations that secondary school students are being clandestinely initiated into cultism through a ritual called the ‘snake bite’ – an alleged marking on the back of a student’s palm signifying their initiation.
Mr Aniagwu asserts that the government will promptly shut down any school that is a hotbed of cult-related activities.
Furthermore, he declared that the Ministry of Education is set to amplify its supervisory role to curb this alarming trend. He warns that any student proven guilty of such activities will face fitting punishment.
In a broadside against parents, teachers, religious leaders, and other stakeholders, Aniagwu rebukes them for their negligence towards their wards.
He states, “The issues we confront today stem from the failure of yesterday’s parents, so today’s parents must steer clear of such pitfalls.”
The situation has reached a critical point following a recent disclosure by Delta state-based activist Harrison Gwamnishu. He highlighted the issue of the ‘snake bite’ initiation ceremony in some secondary schools, even sharing an image of the ominous mark on two students’ hands, thereby stirring a call to action among parents.
Editorial
Cultism in Schools: A Snake in the Grass
Addressing a menace that slithered into our secondary schools, the Delta State Government takes a firm stand against the rising wave of cultism. It’s a commendable move, albeit drastic, to threaten the closure of implicated institutions. However, the severity of the situation demands rigorous measures.
Cultism, symbolised recently by the ‘snake bite’ initiation ritual, poses a significant threat to our student’s safety and well-being. Unquestionably, this matter necessitates prompt and robust action. But on the other hand, the opposition might argue that shutting down schools would disrupt education and burden innocent students.
It’s a valid point, but one must remember that an environment contaminated by illicit activities only breeds a toxic learning culture, hampering academic progress.
Significant figures underline the gravity of the situation. Notably, reports have emerged of secondary school students being secretly initiated into these harmful cults, marking their palms as a sign of their allegiance. This insidious trend is a stark reminder that no stone should be left unturned in our quest to eradicate this menace.
The government’s plan to enhance the Ministry of Education’s supervisory role is a welcome step. Increased vigilance, stricter regulations, and comprehensive student support mechanisms can nip this issue. However, this effort shouldn’t be a solo act.
Parents, teachers, and religious leaders must rise to the occasion, recognising their roles as custodians of our youth. Let us usher in a collaborative approach where every stakeholder is accountable, and every child is safe.
Therefore, we urge those in power to act decisively. Let us replace the ‘snake bite’ with the bite of justice. Let us replace the dark whispers of cultism with the resonant echoes of learning. Let’s make our schools safe havens of knowledge, not hotbeds of illicit activities.
Did You Know?
- Cultism, a significant problem in Nigeria, initially started in higher institutions but has now trickled down to secondary schools.
- As per a 2016 UNICEF report, roughly 60% of cult activities in Nigeria involved secondary school students.
- In cultism, ‘snake bite’ refers to a symbolic initiation mark given to new members, often at the back of their palms.
