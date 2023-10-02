Dr. Amos Dangut Takes Helm as WAEC’s New Nigeria National Office Head

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the appointment of Dr. Amos Josiah Dangut as the new Head of the Nigeria National Office. He takes over from Patrick Areghan, who will be concluding his tenure this month. Before this new role, Dr. Dangut served as the Deputy Registrar in the HNO’s office.
He began his journey with WAEC in 1998 as an Assistant Registrar II. Over the years, he climbed the ranks and was promoted to Deputy Registrar in April 2018.
Dr Dangut has been recognised for his transparent conduct of examinations, earning a commendation from the Nigeria Examinations Committee between 2000 and 2006. His extensive service record includes roles such as Assistant Registrar at the Test Development Division in Lagos, Senior Assistant Registrar in Uyo and Bauchi, and Deputy Registrar at the Ikeja Zonal Office.
Born on October 2, 1967, in Plateau State, Dr. Dangut’s academic background includes a Bachelor of Agriculture from the University of Agriculture, Makurdi. He has consistently utilised Information and Communications Technology to enhance processes in Test Development, Test Administration, and Post Test Activities.
Additionally, Dr. Dangut has contributed to academic literature with publications in various journals and has presented at numerous conferences.
Editorial
The appointment of Dr Amos Josiah Dangut as the new Head of the Nigeria National Office for WAEC is a significant move for the examination body. His vast experience and commendable track record within the organisation make him a fitting choice for this pivotal role.
WAEC plays a crucial role in shaping the educational landscape of West Africa, and strong leadership is essential to ensure its continued success.
Dr. Dangut’s emphasis on leveraging technology in the examination process is particularly noteworthy. In an era where digital transformation is paramount, his forward-thinking approach is likely to bring about positive changes in the way WAEC operates.
It’s also commendable to see someone rise through the ranks, as it sends a positive message about growth opportunities within the organisation.
However, with this new role comes immense responsibility. The challenges facing examination bodies, such as malpractice and logistical issues, require innovative solutions. We hope that under Dr. Dangut’s leadership, WAEC will continue to uphold its reputation for excellence and integrity.
We also urge him to focus on modernising the examination process further, ensuring it remains relevant in today’s digital age.
Did You Know?
- WAEC was established in 1952 and serves five English-speaking countries in West Africa: Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, and Liberia.
- The council conducts several international and national examinations, with the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) being one of the most prominent.
- WAEC’s examinations are recognised both within and outside West Africa, making them crucial for students seeking further education abroad.
- The council has been exploring the possibility of introducing Computer-Based Testing (CBT) for its examinations.
- Over the years, WAEC has introduced various measures to curb examination malpractice, including the use of biometric verification of candidates.