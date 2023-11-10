Ecwa Calls For Tuition Free Tertiary Education In Nigeria

The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) has made a significant appeal to President Bola Tinubu, urging the implementation of tuition-free education in all Federal Government tertiary institutions. This call is aimed at alleviating the hardships faced by Nigerians due to the removal of fuel subsidies.
Rev. Stephen Panya, the President of ECWA, voiced this appeal during a press conference in Lagos, where he also announced the church’s upcoming concert and convention. He commended President Tinubu for his efforts to restore the value of the naira but stressed the need for immediate and extensive measures to ease the burdens on Nigerians. These burdens have been exacerbated by the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the naira, leading to increased inflation, unemployment, and multi-dimensional poverty.
Rev. Panya highlighted the necessity of increasing workers’ wages and making tertiary education tuition-free. He also emphasised the importance of responsible fiscal management, which includes reducing unnecessary expenses, enhancing revenue collection, and implementing targeted subsidies and social safety nets for vulnerable groups through a revitalised national social investment programme.
He further addressed the need for national unity and cohesion, urging President Tinubu’s administration to work towards healing the country’s deep ethnic, regional, and religious fractures. Rev. Panya called for building bridges across divides, promoting inclusiveness, ensuring equitable distribution of democracy dividends, abolishing discriminatory policies, and giving every Nigerian a sense of belonging, in line with the federal character principle of the 1999 Constitution.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we view the call by the Evangelical Church Winning All for tuition-free tertiary education as a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s educational and socio-economic landscape. The proposal, aimed at mitigating the hardships caused by the removal of fuel subsidies, touches on a fundamental aspect of national development: education.
The concept of tuition-free tertiary education is not just about alleviating immediate financial burdens; it’s about investing in the nation’s future. Education is a powerful tool for social and economic mobility, and by making it accessible to all, we can unlock the potential of countless young Nigerians. This move could lead to a more educated workforce, increased innovation, and, ultimately, a stronger economy.
However, the implementation of such a policy requires careful consideration and planning. It’s not just about removing tuition fees; it’s about ensuring that the quality of education is maintained and that institutions are adequately funded. This would require a significant shift in fiscal policy and a commitment to long-term investment in the education sector.
Moreover, the call for tuition-free education highlights a broader issue of social justice and equality. Education should not be a privilege of the wealthy, but a right accessible to all, regardless of socio-economic background. By making tertiary education tuition-free, Nigeria can take a significant step towards reducing inequality and building a more inclusive society.
While the proposal for tuition-free tertiary education is ambitious, it is a step in the right direction. It presents an opportunity for Nigeria to invest in its most valuable resource – its people. We urge the government to seriously consider this proposal, not just as a means to alleviate immediate hardship, but as a strategic investment in the nation’s future.
Did You Know?
- Global Trends in Tuition-Free Education: Several countries around the world, including Germany, Norway, and Finland, offer tuition-free tertiary education, leading to high levels of educational attainment.
- Impact of Education on the Economy: Studies have shown that increasing access to education can significantly boost a country’s economic growth and development.
- Nigeria’s Education Challenges: Nigeria faces numerous challenges in its education sector, including underfunding, overcrowding, and a lack of resources.
- Fuel Subsidy in Nigeria: The removal of fuel subsidies in Nigeria has been a contentious issue, with significant impacts on the economy and daily life of citizens.
- Diversity in Nigerian Higher Education: Nigeria’s higher education system is diverse, with over 170 universities, both public and private, catering to a wide range of academic and professional disciplines.