Edo State Government Meets with School Heads to End Mass Promotion Practice

News Story
The Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has initiated dialogue with principals, head teachers, and other critical education stakeholders to halt mass promotion for unqualified students for the next grade. This warning was given by the SUBEB Chairman, Mrs Ozavize Salami, during a recent engagement session in Benin City.
Mrs Salami communicated that the mass distribution of books to primary schools across the state had already begun. She elaborated on the plans for the upcoming term to end mass promotions.
“Teachers must do everything to teach the students so that they will learn and pass their exams very well, to avoid mass promotion. The students that did not pass we can retrain them and make them learn more about the subjects,” she added.
Salami emphasized the ongoing global initiative to eradicate foundational literacy deficiencies.
“There is a global drive now to eliminate foundational literacy and we have a lot of support from our international partners such as the World Bank or Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation through the accelerator program,” she said.
The Chairman also informed that the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) had successfully increased the enrolment of children in a basic primary school to 374,000 in the last year.
She said, “There shouldn’t be any child that is not in school. Over the last one year, we have grown the enrolment of children in our EdoBEST program to 374,000 children. So, we do not have an out-of-school problem.”
Nosa Erhahon, Education Secretary of Egor council, appreciated the board for conducting the session and promised to strive diligently to improve children’s learning outcomes.
Editorial
Tackling Mass Promotions: The Need for Quality Education in Edo State
The recent move by the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to stop mass promotions of unqualified students is a step in the right direction for education reform in the state. The initiative emphasizes the importance of quality education over mere student progression, a perspective critical for ensuring that children receive the knowledge and skills they need to thrive.
Mass promotions, although seemingly beneficial in ensuring that no child is left behind, often do more harm than good. They encourage complacency, reduce student motivation, and, most importantly, fail to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in their next grade level.
This new focus on individual student learning and comprehensive understanding of subjects is promising. It suggests an education system ready to prioritize the true meaning of education over mere statistics.
However, ending mass promotions is just one piece of the puzzle. Teachers must be adequately supported to deliver quality education for this initiative to yield the desired results. In addition, resources, both in terms of educational materials and professional development opportunities, must be readily available.
The Edo State Government should be lauded for this bold move. However, the journey towards quality education is a marathon, not a sprint. This initiative must be followed by consistent efforts to improve the overall education system in the state.
