Edo University Graduates Demand Results Five Years After Graduation

Graduates of Ambrose Ali University in Ekpoma, Edo State, are in a state of limbo as the institution has allegedly withheld their results since 2018. This delay affects their mobilisation for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).
While the university claims the students may have unresolved academic issues, the affected graduates argue that they have been given empty promises about releasing their results.
The situation has left many graduates frustrated and uncertain about their future. Niyi Ajeboriogbon, one of the aggrieved students, stated that they have engaged in dialogues with the vice-chancellor and other stakeholders but to no avail.
Another graduate, Christian Edokpolo, expressed his frustration, saying his life is stagnant as he cannot secure a job without his results.
Editorial
The plight of Ambrose Ali University graduates is a glaring example of systemic inefficiency that tarnishes the reputation of educational institutions.
Withholding results for five years is not just an administrative failure; it’s a breach of trust and a violation of students’ rights.
The university’s claim that the students have unresolved academic issues is insufficient to explain the prolonged delay.
If there are indeed such issues, why has the university not promptly resolved them?
This situation also raises concerns about the credibility of higher education in Nigeria. It’s imperative for the university to address this issue immediately and for the Ministry of Education to intervene.
Transparency and accountability must be the guiding principles in resolving this crisis.
Did You Know?
- Ambrose Ali University was established in 1981 in Ekpoma, Edo State.
- The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is a mandatory one-year service for Nigerian graduates under 30.
- In Nigeria, withholding academic results can lead to legal actions against the educational institution.
- Edo State is one of the 36 states in Nigeria and is located in the southern part of the country.
- The university is named after Prof. Ambrose Folorunsho Alli, the first civilian governor of Bendel State, now Edo and Delta states.