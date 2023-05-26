Education Minister Adamu Admits Lack of Prior Knowledge in Sector Before Buhari Appointment

Mallam Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education, has candidly admitted his lack of experience in the education sector before his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015. The disclosure came during a farewell gathering with ministry officials and heads of affiliated agencies.
Despite being the longest-serving Minister in the current administration, Adamu’s appointment to the education sector was unexpected, given his confessed lack of expertise in the field. Yet, his tenure was marked by some success, attributable to his strategic appointments of education professors and other competent individuals.
“I had very little knowledge of the education sector when I was appointed Minister. But when President Buhari entrusted me with the responsibility,” Adamu said, “I sought the help of experts to create a policy document on education. Their input was invaluable, and I’m extremely grateful for their assistance over the years.”
The Minister appreciated President Buhari, who entrusted him with the role despite his lack of readiness and preparation.
Recounting his experience, Adamu said, “In 2015, I was preoccupied with recommending cabinet appointments to the President. Then, to my surprise, he announced my name. After that, we worked together until 2019.
“In 2019, I advised the President to reshuffle his cabinet. It’s uncommon in our society for a President to work with the same Ministers for four years. Typically, Ministers serve for two years before a reshuffle.
“I knew the reshuffle would be challenging for the President, so I promised to recommend competent individuals from at least 19 northern states. I also suggested to him to let go all the Ministers, including myself, who had worked with him in his first tenure. This led to the appointment of Maryam Katagun as a Minister of the Federal Republic.”
Editorial
Mallam Adamu Adamu’s candid admission of his lack of expertise in the education sector before his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 has sparked a conversation about the criteria used for appointing individuals to critical roles within the government.
While Adamu’s honesty is commendable, his statement highlights a potential systemic issue in the appointment process. The need for competency, knowledge, and experience cannot be overemphasized in a sector as crucial as education.
As a sector responsible for shaping the future of our youth, the education sector deserves leaders who are well-versed in educational policies, systems, and reforms. In addition, such individuals must understand the intricacies of the sector, its challenges, and potential solutions.
Therefore, this revelation should be a call to action for our leaders to ensure that future appointments are made based on competence, expertise, and relevant experience. This way, those best suited for the task can lead our education sector and other crucial sectors of our economy.
Did You Know?
- Adamu Adamu is the longest-serving Minister in the current Nigerian administration.
- According to UNESCO, Nigeria has the highest number of out-of-school children worldwide, with approximately 10.5 million children not receiving an education.
- A UNICEF report states that approximately 60% of out-of-school children in Nigeria are girls.