Ekiti Varsity Refutes Claims of Impending Union Crisis

The Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology in Ikere, Ekiti State, has dismissed circulating reports suggesting an imminent industrial crisis due to the proscription of staff unions.
Contrary to these reports, the university’s management clarified that all staff unions were proscribed last year following an assault on the Vice-Chancellor and the Bursar by some union leaders.
The university’s spokesperson, Mr Temitope Akinbisoye, stated that the proscription was a directive from the state government after a review of appointments of the former Registrar and University librarian.
He further explained that the move aimed to curb union activities that threatened peace and progress within the institution.
Akinbisoye also addressed allegations regarding the confiscation of union property. He clarified that vehicles belonging to the criminal unions were moved to the university’s vehicle pool for safety reasons.
This decision was based on concerns that some individuals were misusing these vehicles to represent non-existent unions.
The spokesperson emphasised the university’s commitment to maintaining peace and highlighted its unbroken academic calendar since its establishment in 2020.
He also expressed the institution’s openness to dialogue and urged the national SSANU leadership to ensure competent representation once the ban on union activities is lifted.
Editorial:
University Unions and the Balance of Power
The recent developments at the Bamidele Olumilua University highlight the delicate balance of power between university administrations and staff unions.
While unions play a crucial role in representing the interests of staff, their actions must align with the broader goals of the institution.
The proscription of staff unions, especially in an academic setting, is a significant step. It underscores the challenges that can arise when there’s a perceived imbalance of power or when the actions of a few individuals threaten the collective good.
Universities are centres of learning and research, and any disruption can have far-reaching implications.
Both university administrations and unions must find common ground. Open dialogue, transparency, and mutual respect are essential in ensuring that both parties work towards academic excellence and institutional growth.
Did You Know?
- Bamidele Olumilua University was established in 2020 and has since maintained an unbroken academic calendar.
- Staff unions play a vital role in representing the rights and interests of university employees.
- Ekiti State is known for its commitment to education and has several institutions of higher learning.
- Proscription of unions is a significant step and is usually taken when there’s a perceived threat to institutional stability.
- The role of unions in academic settings is not just about representation but also about ensuring the overall well-being of the academic community.