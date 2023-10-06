Expert Calls for End to Excessive Taxation on Private Schools

Caroline Yakubu, the Executive Secretary of the Africa Community School and the Africa International College, chaired by former head of state, Yakubu Gowon, has expressed concern over the multiple taxes and levies imposed on private schools in Nigeria.
She emphasized the significant role that private schools play in bolstering the nation’s education sector. Yakubu appealed to the government to abolish the numerous taxes on private schools, identifying them as a hindrance to the smooth operation of private educational institutions.
Reflecting on past government attempts to nationalise private and mission schools, some of which were unsuccessful, Yakubu highlighted the indispensable role of private schools in the educational system.
She pointed out
“In the FCT alone, there are over 2,400 private schools and about 830 public schools. Imagine an FCT without privately run schools. What would be the implications all around?”
Yakubu shared that the Africa Community School and Africa International College have positively impacted over 109 learners with scholarships amounting to about N70 million and have supported local public schools with materials to aid learners.
The outcry against the multiple taxation on private schools in Nigeria, as articulated by Caroline Yakubu, brings to the fore a critical issue that demands urgent attention and resolution.
Private schools have undeniably played a pivotal role in the educational landscape of Nigeria, providing an essential alternative and sometimes superior educational opportunities where public schools have been unable to meet the demand.
The burden of multiple taxes and levies not only stifles the growth of these institutions but also inadvertently impacts the quality and accessibility of education available to students.
We believe that while it is reasonable for private educational institutions to be subject to taxation, a balanced and fair approach must be adopted to ensure that these schools can continue to operate effectively and contribute to the educational development of the nation.
The government must engage in a constructive dialogue with stakeholders in the private education sector to develop a taxation framework that is equitable and not prohibitive. Policies implemented mustn’t inadvertently hinder the growth and development of the educational sector, which is foundational to the nation’s progress.
- Nigeria has one of the largest networks of private schools in Africa, providing education to millions of students across the country.
- Private schools in Nigeria cater to various educational needs, including providing international curriculums and special education services that may not be widely available in public schools.
- The taxation system in Nigeria is multi-faceted, with taxes being levied at federal, state, and local government levels, sometimes leading to multiple taxation issues.
- The education sector in Nigeria faces numerous challenges, including inadequate funding, infrastructural deficits, and issues related to quality and standardisation.
- Private schools often step in to fill gaps in the educational sector, providing additional options and sometimes more specialised educational services to students.