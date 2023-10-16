Falana Urges Nass To Prioritise Genuine Basic Education Support

Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, has publicly urged the National Assembly to cease paying mere lip service to basic education within the nation. This plea was articulated in a statement titled, ‘National Assembly should stop paying lip service to Universal Basic Education in Nigeria.’
Falana critically assessed the lawmakers’ attempt to amend the Universal Basic Education Act of 2004, which introduces harsh penalties for parents failing to enrol their children in school.
He expressed that the resolutions are notably needless and unfortunate, revealing a potential lack of institutional memory among federal lawmakers regarding progress made in legislating for universal basic education access.
Falana highlighted, “Since each of the 36 States of the Federation has adopted the Child’s Rights Act and enacted a Child’s Right Law, it has become the joint responsibility of the Federal, State and Local Governments to ensure that every Nigerian child is given access free and compulsory education.”
Falana critiqued the political class for their lack of commitment to ensuring every child in Nigeria receives education and for not ensuring that states pay the required counterpart fund to UBEC.
He emphasized the peril of having 18.5 million out-of-school children and suggested that the National Assembly should address the refusal of state governments to make counterpart contributions to the Universal Basic Education Fund, as per section 2 of the Compulsory Free Universal Basic Education Act.
Editorial
The call from Femi Falana to the National Assembly, urging a halt to the superficial support for basic education, resonates as a stark reminder of the critical state of educational infrastructure in Nigeria. We believe that education, especially at the basic level, is not merely a statutory requirement but a fundamental right that should be accessible to every child within our borders.
The attempt to amend the Universal Basic Education Act of 2004 to impose penalties on parents, without addressing the systemic and socio-economic barriers that hinder access to education, is a misdirection of legislative energy.
It is imperative that we, as a nation, shift our focus from punitive measures towards creating an environment that inherently supports and facilitates access to quality basic education for every child.
The National Assembly must heed this call to action, not merely by revisiting legislative frameworks but by ensuring that policies and laws enacted are holistically designed to dismantle barriers, address root causes of educational disparities, and pave the way for a future where every Nigerian child has unimpeded access to quality education.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is home to the largest number of out-of-school children globally, with estimates suggesting numbers as high as 10.5 million.
- The Universal Basic Education (UBE) Programme was introduced in Nigeria in September 1999 to enhance access to basic education.
- Femi Falana is a prominent Nigerian lawyer and human rights activist who has been involved in numerous high-profile cases and advocacy for the rule of law and social justice.
- The Child’s Rights Act, adopted by various states in Nigeria, seeks to protect the rights of children and ensure access to basic needs, including education.
- The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) was established to coordinate the implementation of the UBE programme at the state and local government levels.