Falana Urges N’Assembly to Tackle Nigeria’s Rising Out-of-School Children Crisis

Prominent human rights lawyer and activist, Femi Falana (SAN), has made a pressing appeal to the National Assembly to urgently address the escalating crisis of out-of-school children in Nigeria.
This call to action was voiced during a summit on Nigeria’s out-of-school dilemma, organised by the UK charity IA Foundation in Lagos. Falana highlighted the concerning fact that state governments have been neglecting their responsibility to contribute to the Universal Basic Education Fund, thereby hindering access to basic education across the nation.
A 2022 UNESCO report has shed light on the gravity of the situation, indicating that around 20 million children in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, are not attending school. Falana emphasised the urgency for the National Assembly to intervene, noting the alarming number of children missing out on education.
He proposed an amendment to the constitution, empowering the accountant-general of the federation to directly deduct the counterpart fund due from every state government.
Falana further elaborated that with each of the 36 states having adopted the Child’s Rights Act and enacted a Child’s Rights Law, it is the collective duty of federal, state, and local governments to ensure every Nigerian child has access to free and compulsory education.
He also pointed out the Discrimination Against Persons With Disabilities (Prohibition) Act of 2019, which guarantees free education up to senior secondary school level for every person with a disability.
Editorial:
The alarming number of out-of-school children in Nigeria is a crisis that demands immediate attention. Education is the bedrock of any nation’s development, and every child deprived of this basic right is a potential lost opportunity for the country. We commend Femi Falana for shining a spotlight on this pressing issue and urging the National Assembly to take swift action.
The refusal of state governments to contribute to the Universal Basic Education Fund is a glaring oversight that needs rectification. It’s not just about funding; it’s about prioritising the future of our nation. Without education, these children face a future of limited opportunities, potentially leading to increased crime, poverty, and social unrest.
It’s high time the National Assembly, along with state and local governments, take a united stand to address this crisis. Implementing the proposed amendments and ensuring that funds are appropriately allocated and utilised is a step in the right direction.
We must invest in our children, for they are the future leaders, innovators, and contributors to our nation’s growth.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has the highest number of out-of-school children globally.
- The Universal Basic Education (UBE) programme in Nigeria was launched in 1999 to provide free, compulsory, and continuous education for every Nigerian child.
- The Child’s Rights Act, adopted by Nigeria in 2003, emphasises the right to education for every child.
- The global out-of-school rate for children of primary school age stood at 9% in 2019, according to UNESCO.
- Education is one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations, aiming to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education for all by 2030.