FG Boosts Junior Lecturers’ Salaries to 25%, Retains 35% for Senior Academics

The Federal Government has greenlit a salary increment for academic and non-academic staff across its tertiary institutions. This decision, facilitated by the National Salaries, Wages and Income Commission, has seen the salary percentage for junior staff in tertiary institutions rise from 23.5% to 25%.
Arrears from this increment, effective from January 2023, are also set to be disbursed.
The Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman, had previously communicated with the Chairman of the NSIWC, Ekpo Nta, regarding the status of the collective. This move might be linked to academic union engagements and various pressure groups’ interventions.
Dr. Anderson Ezeibe, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, expressed anticipation for the implementation, noting a 25% increment for junior lecturers and 35% for chief lecturers and professors.
However, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) mentioned that such directives would be addressed to university management, not directly to ASUU.
Editorial:
The Federal Government’s decision to adjust the salary structure for academic and non-academic staff in tertiary institutions is a commendable step towards acknowledging educators’ pivotal role in shaping the nation’s future.
This move serves as a morale booster for the academic community and addresses long-standing demands for better remuneration.
However, while the increment is a positive stride, ensuring that it translates into improved quality of education and research outputs is essential. The government must also address other pressing issues in the education sector, such as infrastructure, research funding, and curriculum development.
The ultimate goal should be to elevate Nigerian tertiary institutions to global standards, making them competitive internationally.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has over 170 universities, comprising both public and private institutions.
- The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has advocated for better conditions for university lecturers in Nigeria.
- Nigerian tertiary institutions have produced numerous renowned scholars and professionals who have made significant contributions globally.
- The Federal Government’s budget allocation to education has been a topic of debate, with many advocating for increased funding.
- For lecturers to stay updated with global best practices and emerging field trends, continuous professional development is essential.