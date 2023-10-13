Fg To Launch Digital Skills Programme For 3 Million Nigerians

The Federal Government of Nigeria is poised to unveil applications for its ambitious digital skill empowerment programme, aiming to equip three million Nigerians with vital technical skills.
The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, shared this development during a discussion at Moonshot by TechCabal, revealing that applications will be open to both trainers and individuals seeking to acquire technical skills. The first phase of the programme is set to target 30,000 Nigerians.
Tijani expressed a steadfast commitment to talent development, outlining a strategic plan to train three million technical talents, particularly those in the early to mid-career stages, over the next four years.
He affirmed, “Our commitment to talent development is unwavering. We have set an ambitious goal to train three million early to mid-career technical talents over the next four years.”
The minister highlighted the feasibility of the plan, indicating an intention to start on a smaller scale and gradually expand.
The approach, according to Tijani, will commence with training one per cent of the target (30,000 people) within the initial three months, before scaling up. He elaborated on the distribution strategy, considering the 36 states of the country, and ensuring that the training opportunities are evenly distributed across regions.
Editorial
The Federal Government’s initiative to empower three million Nigerians with digital skills is a commendable and timely intervention, especially in a world that is increasingly becoming digitised. The digital economy is a pivotal driver of growth and innovation, and equipping the populace with the requisite skills is paramount to ensuring that Nigeria remains competitive on the global stage.
However, while the initiative is praiseworthy, it is crucial to ensure that the programme is not only accessible but also inclusive, ensuring that individuals from all walks of life, including marginalised and underserved communities, have equal access to these opportunities.
The quality of training provided should be of a high standard to ensure that the skills acquired are relevant and applicable in the global digital economy.
We advocate for a holistic and inclusive approach to the implementation of the digital skills programme, ensuring that it is accessible, equitable, and of high quality.
The government must collaborate with stakeholders from various sectors, including the private sector, academia, and civil society, to ensure the successful implementation and sustainability of the programme.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa, with a significant youth demographic that can be harnessed to drive digital innovation and economic growth.
- Digital skills are becoming increasingly important in the global economy, with a growing demand for skills such as data analysis, software development, and digital marketing.
- The digital economy is not limited to the technology sector but permeates various sectors, including agriculture, health, and finance, driving innovation and efficiency.
- According to the World Bank, the digital economy is expected to account for 25% of global GDP in the next decade.
- Digital skills training can enhance employability and create opportunities for entrepreneurship, particularly in the technology sector.