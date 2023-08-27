Forex Crisis Strains Parents of Nigerians Studying Abroad

Nigerian parents with children studying abroad are grappling with a forex crisis that has escalated their financial burdens. The devaluation of the naira is forcing parents to spend more on tuition and living expenses for their children.
On Saturday, the naira traded at 915 against the US dollar, and the pound sterling was sold for N1,180.
Investors and Exporters’ forex window saw the naira start at 773.29/$ on Friday, peaking at 799.9/$ before closing at 778.42/$. A total of $73.80 million was traded at this window on Friday.
Parents like Mr. Kunle Olajide, who has a son studying in Cyprus, feel the pinch.
Olajide said, “Since President Bola Tinubu allowed the naira to float, sourcing forex has been a nightmare. I’m spending almost double compared to last year.”
Parents are resorting to parallel markets, paying exorbitant rates to fund their children’s education.
Mrs Adebusola Adeyinka, another parent, echoed similar sentiments. She had to resort to Bureau De Change services to pay her children’s fees in the United States.
The floating of the naira has somewhat stabilized the situation, but the rates remain high.
Parents now contemplate transferring their children to cheaper schools or returning them to Nigeria. According to official figures, 78,679 international students from Nigeria are currently studying in the UK, US, Canada, and Ukraine.
Editorial
The Forex Crisis: A Ticking Time Bomb for Educational Aspirations Abroad
The ongoing forex crisis in Nigeria is more than a financial issue; it’s an educational crisis in disguise. Parents are caught in a vicious cycle, struggling to fund their children’s education abroad due to the devaluation of the naira.
This situation not only jeopardizes the future of these students but also places an enormous emotional and financial burden on families.
The government’s decision to let the naira float has had unintended consequences. While it may have brought stability to the forex market, it has left parents and students in a lurch.
The high exchange rates are not just numbers; they translate into shattered dreams and compromised educational standards.
The government needs to intervene immediately. Special forex provisions for educational expenses could be a starting point.
Additionally, strengthening the naira through robust economic policies is not just an economic imperative but an educational one.
The situation also calls for a reevaluation of the Nigerian educational system. Why are so many parents keen on sending their children abroad for education?
The answer lies in the inadequate educational infrastructure and Nigeria’s declining quality of education.
Immediate Steps for Those in Power
- Implement special forex rates for educational expenses.
- Strengthen the naira through robust economic policies.
- Invest in the educational sector to make it competitive globally.
A Crisis that Demands Immediate Attention
The forex crisis is a ticking time bomb that threatens to explode if not addressed. It’s high time the government took concrete steps to defuse this crisis and ensure that the educational aspirations of its citizens are not held hostage to economic fluctuations.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the largest source of African students in the US.
- The cost of studying in the US can be up to three times higher for international students than for domestic students.
- Nigeria has over 160 universities, but many lack the facilities and faculty to offer world-class education.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) controls the official exchange rates, but black market rates can be significantly higher.
- The forex crisis has led to a surge in Nigeria’s peer-to-peer (P2P) currency exchange platforms.