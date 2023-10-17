FUOYE Imposes N30,000 Fee for Exam Re-sits, Students Express Concerns

The Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) announced on Monday its decision to charge students N30,000 for each course as a fee for examination re-sits. This decision was communicated through a memo from the Registrar, Mufutau Ibrahim.
The memo clarified that this new rule would apply to students from the faculties of Pharmacy and Basic Medical Sciences. Yohaig NG understands that a re-sit examination is an option for students who didn’t pass their exams initially.
The memo, dated October 13, 2023, stated:
“The University Management, in its meeting on 7th August 2023, approved the request for students in the faculties of Pharmacy and Basic Medical Sciences to re-sit examinations from the 200 level upwards. The fee for this re-sit examination is set at Thirty Thousand Naira (N30,000.00) per course.”
However, this decision has been met with concerns from the students. A 300-level pharmacy student voiced their worries, mentioning the financial strain of having to re-sit multiple courses.
Another student expressed the emotional toll of the decision, highlighting the economic challenges of the current times.
At the time of this report, no official from the university was available for comments. Yet, a student representative mentioned ongoing efforts to discuss the issue with the university’s management.
Editorial:
The decision by FUOYE to impose a N30,000 fee for examination re-sits has sparked a significant debate. We believe that while educational institutions need funds to operate, the financial burden on students should be considered.
The voices of the students, who are the primary stakeholders, resonate with concerns about the economic implications of such a fee, especially in these challenging times.
It’s essential to strike a balance between institutional needs and student welfare. The emotional and financial stress on students, especially those already grappling with academic challenges, can be overwhelming.
We urge the university’s management to reconsider this decision, taking into account the broader implications on the student body. Perhaps a more flexible payment plan or financial assistance for those in dire need could be a middle ground.
In the end, the primary goal should be to foster an environment conducive to learning, not add to the challenges students face.
