Government Prioritises Stability in Tertiary Institutions’ Academic Calendar

Prof. Tahir Mamman, the Minister of Education, has articulated the government’s commitment to ensuring a stable academic calendar for tertiary institutions across Nigeria.
Speaking at an event marking the 60th anniversary of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors in Abuja, Mamman also highlighted ongoing plans to revise the security framework for educational institutions nationwide. He acknowledged that the government has uplifted the salaries of tertiary institution workers, demonstrating its dedication to the welfare of the academic community.
Mamman challenged the committee to elevate Nigerian universities into the global arena, utilising science and technology as tools for addressing their challenges. He revealed initiatives to power universities with gas-facilitated facilities through the government’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) window.
Initially, 18 universities are slated to benefit from this scheme, with those shortlisted to be contacted at the appropriate project stage. The minister emphasised the critical role of power in service delivery, research, and cost-saving in the education sector.
A committee, recognising the pivotal role of the education sector, has been established to formulate a roadmap to guide policy, implementation plans, deliverables, and key performance indicators, with a report expected to be submitted this month.
Mamman affirmed:
“The government is also keenly interested in having a stable academic calendar for appropriate learning, research, collaboration and student exchange to take place.”
Editorial
The government’s expressed interest in stabilising the academic calendar of tertiary institutions is a commendable stride towards enhancing the educational sector in Nigeria.
We believe that a stable academic calendar is not merely beneficial for the continuity of learning and research but is also pivotal for international collaborations and student exchange programmes, which are integral for the globalisation of our educational institutions.
However, beyond the verbal commitment, tangible, strategic actions must be taken to actualise this interest.
The stability of the academic calendar is intertwined with various factors, including the welfare of academic staff, the security of the academic environment, and the availability of necessary facilities for learning and research. Thus, we advocate for a holistic approach towards addressing the myriad of challenges plaguing the educational sector.
We urge the government to expedite actions on the ongoing plans to review the security architecture for schools and to ensure that the upliftment of workers’ salaries in tertiary institutions is implemented across the board.
The initiative to power universities through gas-powered facilities should be transparently and equitably executed to ensure that all geopolitical zones benefit from the scheme.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has the highest number of out-of-school children in the world, with an estimated number of over 10 million.
- The University of Ibadan, established in 1948, is the oldest in Nigeria.
- Nigeria has over 170 universities, which include federal, state, and private institutions.
- The student-to-teacher ratio in Nigerian universities is approximately 1:22, which is below the UNESCO recommended ratio of 1:20.
- Nigeria’s tertiary education sector has experienced over 14 strikes in the past 20 years, significantly disrupting the academic calendar.