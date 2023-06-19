Gusau University Students Protest Following Kidnapping of Five Peers

In Zamfara State, hundreds of students from the Federal University Gusau have taken to the streets, blocking the Gusau-Kaduna road in protest of the recent abduction of five of their fellow students.
The students were kidnapped by bandits last Friday night, sparking outrage among the university community. Despite attempts by security agents to disperse the crowd, the students remained steadfast, demanding immediate action to address the security situation at the university.
The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Muazu Abubakar, attempted to alleviate the students and asked them to allow motorists to pass, but his pleas fell on deaf ears. He assured the students that the institution would take steps to ensure better security, but the students were not appeased. At the time of reporting, the road remained blocked, with hundreds of vehicles stranded.
Musa Shehu, one of the protesting students, expressed his frustration, stating that many students had been kidnapped in the past with no significant action taken to rescue them.
He lamented the government’s perceived failure to ensure the safety of students.
Editorial
Student Protests Highlight Urgent Need for Improved Security in Nigerian Universities
The recent protest by students of the Federal University Gusau in Zamfara State is a stark reminder of the escalating insecurity in Nigeria’s educational institutions. The students’ anger and frustration are justified, given the increasing number of kidnappings in their university and the perceived lack of action from the authorities.
Critics may argue that the students’ protest, which resulted in significant traffic disruption, was an overreaction. However, it’s important to remember that these students live in fear of their education and live under constant threat.
Their protest is a desperate cry for help and a demand for immediate action.
The government and university authorities must take these concerns seriously.
It’s not enough to make promises of improved security; concrete actions must back these promises. This includes strengthening security measures within and around university campuses, improving intelligence gathering, and ensuring swift and decisive action when kidnappings occur.
The students’ protest should serve as a wake-up call for all stakeholders. It’s time to move beyond rhetoric and take decisive action to ensure the safety of our students. The future of Nigeria depends on it.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has over 170 universities, both public and private.
- The Federal University Gusau in Zamfara State was established in 2013.
- In recent years, Zamfara State, located in northwestern Nigeria, has been a hotspot for banditry and kidnapping.
- According to the Global Terrorism Index, Nigeria ranks third among countries most impacted by terrorism.
- The Nigerian government has grappled with various forms of insecurity, including banditry, kidnapping, and insurgency.
