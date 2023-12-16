House Committee Warns Against Misuse of IPPIS Exemption by Universities

Abubakar Fulata, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on University Education, has cautioned universities and other tertiary institutions against misusing their exemption from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS). In an interview in Abuja, Fulata commended President Bola Tinubu for the decision to exempt tertiary institutions from the IPPIS platform, emphasising the need for responsible use of this exemption.
The Federal Executive Council, on December 13, granted the exemption, responding to long-standing requests from the academic community. Fulata expressed gratitude to the President, recognising his democratic approach and commitment to education. He noted that the IPPIS was seen as anti-intellectual, anti-academic, and retrogressive by many in the academic sector.
Fulata highlighted that existing laws empower the councils and boards of tertiary institutions with recruitment and payment authority. He criticised the IPPIS for stripping these institutions of their powers, applauding the President for removing these recruitment obstacles. He pointed out the impracticality of universities seeking permission from multiple government bodies, including the Head of Service of the Federation and the Federal Character Commission, for basic recruitment tasks.
Editorial:
The recent exemption of universities and other tertiary institutions from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) by President Bola Tinubu marks a significant shift in the administration of tertiary education in Nigeria. While the academic community has widely welcomed this move, the cautionary advice from Abubakar Fulata, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on University Education, serves as a necessary reminder of the responsibility of this exemption.
The IPPIS, initially implemented to streamline payroll and personnel information, faced criticism for its one-size-fits-all approach, which many argued was unsuitable for the unique needs of academic institutions. The exemption is a recognition of these concerns and a nod to the autonomy of educational institutions in managing their affairs.
However, with greater autonomy comes greater responsibility. The exemption should not be seen as an opportunity for laxity in financial management or a loophole for irregularities in recruitment and payroll processes. Instead, it should be utilised to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of administrative operations in these institutions.
The role of university councils and boards in recruitment and payment processes is crucial. They must exercise their powers judiciously, ensuring transparency and adherence to best practices. This approach is essential not only for the integrity of the institutions but also for maintaining public trust in the education sector.
While the exemption from IPPIS is a positive development for tertiary institutions, it should be approached with a sense of responsibility and commitment to upholding high governance standards. This will ensure that the autonomy granted leads to the betterment of the academic environment and contributes to the overall development of the education sector in Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- The Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) is a government initiative to centralise public servants’ payroll and personnel information in Nigeria.
- Nigerian universities have long advocated for autonomy in their administrative and financial operations, arguing that it is essential for academic freedom and institutional effectiveness.
- The exemption of tertiary institutions from IPPIS is a significant step towards recognising the unique needs and challenges of managing academic institutions.
- The autonomy of universities in recruitment and financial management is crucial for attracting and retaining top academic talent and ensuring high-quality education.
- The Nigerian higher education system plays a pivotal role in the country’s development, with universities being centres for research, innovation, and training of skilled professionals.